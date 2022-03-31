Skip to main content

Zak Zinter Joins Us, Michigan Football Spring Game, Basketball Season Recap

The spring game is just a few days away and Michigan basketball is retooling for next season.

As Michigan prepares for its spring game, rising junior offensive lineman Zak Zinter stops by to talk about that, the upcoming season, going into Columbus to take on Ohio State and more. As he prepares for his third year at Michigan, Zinter is focusing on being a leader on the field, but is also branching out off of it.

On the hardwood, Michigan is done for the year after a hell of a tournament run. Juwan Howard and his staff now have to figure out what next year will look like after somewhat disappointing seasons out of Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, at least in terms of their pro potential. Hunter Dickinson also isn't showing up on many draft board so it's going to be really interesting to see what the Michigan hoopers look like next season.

We discuss all of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

