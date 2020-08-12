Discussing The Cancelled Big Ten Season, Fallout And Repercussions

Michigan, and the other 13 members of the Big Ten, will not play football this year. So what does that exactly mean and do to the teams and the conference as a whole?

Michael Spath, Eric Rutter and myself attempt to make sense of the entire situation. How will it affect current players and committed recruits? What happens if the other three Power 5 conferences actually manage to play? Why is Michigan still practicing and what effect will that have on the team's morale?

Those are just a few of the questions that arose out of this decision with dozens more to still be addressed and answered. We're just in day one after the decision and already find ourselves more confused than we were before.