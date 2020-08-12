WolverineDigest
Discussing The Cancelled Big Ten Season, Fallout And Repercussions

BrandonBrown

Michigan, and the other 13 members of the Big Ten, will not play football this year. So what does that exactly mean and do to the teams and the conference as a whole?

Michael Spath, Eric Rutter and myself attempt to make sense of the entire situation. How will it affect current players and committed recruits? What happens if the other three Power 5 conferences actually manage to play? Why is Michigan still practicing and what effect will that have on the team's morale?

Those are just a few of the questions that arose out of this decision with dozens more to still be addressed and answered. We're just in day one after the decision and already find ourselves more confused than we were before.

Football

Jim Harbaugh Responds To Cancellation Of 2020 Season

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had been pushing for a fall 2020 season and issued a response after football was canceled.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

BREAKING: Big Ten Officially Cancels 2020 Fall Football Season

The Big Ten opted to formally postpone the fall sports season, which includes football, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic after releasing its schedule six days ago.

Eric Rutter

Giles Jackson Named One Of College Football's Most Impactful Yet Efficient Players

After a strong freshman campaign, Giles Jackson is poised to see an increase in usage for the fall, which makes sense given his penchant for making plays.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: The Latest On The Decision Making Process

After yesterday, people all over the country just want answers.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Freshmen Faces: Cornell Wheeler

Michigan had a very nice linebacker haul in 2020 and Cornell Wheeler was a big part of it.

BrandonBrown

Speedy 2022 DE Jihaad Campbell Impressed By Michigan's Defense

After landing an offer from Michigan, 2022 defensive end Jihaad Campbell said U-M is on his short list of schools to visit.

Eric Rutter

Report: Big Ten To Vote On 2020 Season Later Tonight

As news regarding the Big Ten continues to pile up, reports say that the conference's presidents will vote on the fall sports season later tonight.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Michigan Basketball Adds 2021 Preferred Walk-On Ian Burns

The Michigan basketball program landed a PWO commit last week when Illinois guard Ian Burns issued his verbal pledge to the Wolverines. See what he will bring to Michigan moving forward.

Eric Rutter

Discussing The 2020 Football Season, Big Ten Approach, Jim Harbaugh's Comments

It seems like only a matter of time before football is cancelled.

BrandonBrown

Players Want To Play, Coaches Want To Coach

With football looking less and less likely, coaches and players are banding together with one unified message.

BrandonBrown