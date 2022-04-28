The Worst Big Ten Preseason Rankings You'll See All Summer

With Spring ball over and Fall camp still several months away, 'tis the season for some really bad, really bad sports takes.

As college football fans settle in for the long-haul between Spring ball and Fall camp, analysts are already hard at work trying to determine the pecking order of the Big Ten heading into 2022.

Even after Michigan's stellar 2021 campaign, it would be understandable if some analysts didn't have the Wolverines as the top team in the conference heading into 2022. After losing two potential first-round draft picks and a whole host of veteran defensive contributors, the Wolverines are expected to take a bit of a step back - at least on that side of the ball.

When it comes to the offense, however, the Wolverines are absolutely loaded with talent - so much so that the group is expected to take a fairly big step forward in 2022. While it remains to be seen whether or not Sophomore QB JJ McCarthy will get the nod from Harbaugh this fall, there are just far too many weapons for the Michigan offense to not be one of the best in the conference. Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum, Ronnie Bell, Andrel Anthony, AJ Henning, Mike Sainristil and a whole host of other experienced weapons put Michigan in a position to play with any team in the country.

So where do the Wolverines ultimately settle in at when it comes to Big Ten preseason rankings? According to the Mike Farrell, the self-proclaimed 'Godfather of Recruiting', Michigan isn't the top team in the Big Ten heading into 2022. In fact, Farrell doesn't even have the Wolverines in his top-five.

Interestingly enough, Michigan beat three of the teams listed in Farrell's top-five by a combined score of 132-47 in 2021 (Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa). We'll see how it all shakes out this fall, but it's a pretty safe bet that this is - by far - the worst Big Ten preseason list you'll see all summer.