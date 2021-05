2021 Power Rankings: Big Ten Football Head Coaches

While a number of Big Ten coaches are looking to rebound from a tough 2020 season, others are looking to ride the momentum from 2020 into 2021.

The Big Ten conference is arguably the toughest conference in all of college football and 2021 will likely reinforce that argument once again. As teams look ahead to fall camp, several coaches within the conference will be looking to rebound from a tough and unpredictable 2020 season. However, others are riding high after making the most of an odd season and looking to continue that momentum into 2021.

With that, we take a look at the power rankings for Big Ten coaches heading into the 2021 season.

14. Brett Bielema, Illinois

Career winning pct: N/A

2020 conference record: N/A

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: N/A

13. Scott Frost, Nebraska

Career winning pct: 37%

2020 conference record: 3-5

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 5

12. Greg Schiano, Rutgers

Career winning pct: 33%

2020 conference record: 3-6

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 9

11. Jeff Brohm, Purdue

Career winning pct: 43%

2020 conference record: 2-4

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 14

10. Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Career winning pct: 29%

2020 conference record: 2-5

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 10

9. Mike Locksley, Maryland

Career winning pct: 26%

2020 conference record: 2-3

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 4

8. PJ Fleck, Minnesota

Career winning pct: 58%

2020 conference record: 3-4

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 8

7. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Career winning pct: 61%

2020 conference record: 6-2

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 7

6. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Career winning pct: 69%

2020 conference record: 2-4

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 2

5. James Franklin, Penn State

Career winning pct: 68%

2020 conference record: 4-5

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 6

4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Career winning pct: 57%

2020 conference record: 6-1

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 11

3. Tom Allen, Indiana

Career winning pct: 52%

2020 conference record: 6-1

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 12

2. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Career winning pct: 75%

2020 conference record: 3-3

2021 Big Ten recruiting class ranking: No. 3

1. Ryan Day, Ohio State