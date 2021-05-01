BREAKING: Camaron Cheeseman Taken In Sixth Round

Michigan long-snapper's NFL dreams came true on Saturday when his name was called on day three of the draft.

Name: Camaron Cheeseman

Selection: Washington Football Team — Rd. 6, Pk. 225

Position: LS

Size: 6-4, 230 pounds

At Michigan

• Three-year letterman (2017-18-19)

• Appeared in 39 games in his career

• Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2019)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2018-2019)

Senior (2019)

• Appeared in and long-snapped in all 13 games to earn his third varsity letter

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree

• Named Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31)

• Started and snapped for punts and field goals against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31), Army (Sept. 7), Rutgers (Sept. 28), Iowa (Oct. 5), against Notre Dame (Oct. 26), Michigan State (Nov. 16), Ohio State (Nov. 30), at Wisconsin (Sept. 21), at Illinois (Oct. 12), at Penn State (Oct. 19), at Maryland (Nov. 2), at Indiana (Nov. 23), and added one assisted tackle against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)

Junior (2018)

• Appeared in all 13 games on special teams and earned his second varsity letter

• Started and snapped for punts and field goals at Notre Dame (Sept. 1), against Western Michigan (Sept. 8), SMU (Sept. 15), Nebraska (Sept. 22), Northwestern (Sept. 29), Maryland (Oct. 6), Wisconsin (Oct. 13), at Michigan State (Oct. 20), Penn State (Nov. 3), at Rutgers (Nov. 10) and Indiana (Nov. 17)

• Handled snaps for punts at Ohio State (Nov. 24) and against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29)

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree



Sophomore (2017)

• Played in 13 games as long snapper for field goals and punts and snapped for just punts in one game

• Made his collegiate debut and first career start against Florida at the Advocare Classic (Sept. 2), snapping for punts and field goals

• Snapped for punts and field goals against Cincinnati (Sept. 9), Air Force (Sept. 16), Purdue (Sept. 23), Michigan State (Oct. 7), Indiana (Oct. 14), Penn State (Oct. 21), Rutgers (Oct. 28), Minnesota (Nov. 4), Maryland (Nov. 11), Wisconsin (Nov. 18), and in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina (Jan. 1)

• Handled long snaps (punts) against Ohio State (Nov. 25)

Freshman (2016)

• Did not see game action