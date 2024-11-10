Michigan Football captain fires back at John O'Korn
In this story:
For some reason, former Michigan quarterback John O'Korn decided to poke fun at the Wolverines following their loss to Indiana on Saturday. It was an odd attempt at humor considering O'Korn is widely recognized as one of the worst quarterbacks to ever play at the University of Michigan, and he was the starter during the worst season of the Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor (excluding the COVID 2020 season).
But there's at least one Wolverine who didn't see the humor in O'Korn's comment, and he let him know about it on X. Defensive back Rod Moore, a current captain for the Wolverines, fired back on Sunday.
A simple, yet effective response.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Published