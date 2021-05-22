Charles Woodson Shares Photo of Himself Rocking New Michigan Jersey

Michigan's Charles Woodson ended the debate on Saturday with one photo.

Given how brutal the 2020 season was for the Michigan secondary, the Wolverines could certainly use the assistance of the former Heisman trophy winner Charles Woodson - even at the ripe old age of 44 years old.

On Saturday, Woodson joined in to answer a question posed by the Fox College Football Twitter page. Asking fans to name the top Heisman trophy winner to wear the No. 2 jersey in college, Woodson simply responded with a photo.

Woodson attended the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1997, during which time he helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship and became the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman trophy - a record that still stands today.

After leaving Michigan, the future hall-of-famer would go on to become a nine-time Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

You can read the full list of Woodson's accomplishments below.

At Michigan

Rose Bowl Game Champion (1998)

National champion (1997)

Heisman Trophy (1997)

Walter Camp Award (1997)

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (1997)

Chuck Bednarik Award (1997)

Jim Thorpe Award (1997)

Sporting News Player of the Year (1997)

Big Ten Player of the Year (1997)

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (1997)

Big Ten Freshman of the Year (1995)

2× First-team All-American (1996, 1997)

In The NFL