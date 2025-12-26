After weeks of searching for its next head coach, Michigan football will name Kyle Whittingham as the next guy to lead the Maize and Blue.

With that, Whittingham will have to fill out his staff in Ann Arbor.

Here are four names to keep an eye on as the next defensive coordinator for the Wolverines.

The Top Canidate

Jay Hill, the defensive coordinator at BYU is being reported to be the top candidate for the job. He serves as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator with the Cougars since 2022. Hill previously played and coached at Utah, He was the head coach at Weber State from 2014-22.

Aug 30, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Weber State Wildcats head coach Jay Hill, left and Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham get together prior to their game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Could Wink Stay…?

There is a chance that the current defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, could stay on staff. Personally, I don’t think it’s likely or the right choice, but we do have to acknowledge that it is on the table. However, with a new head coach, they typically bring their own staff in.

Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale watches a play against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defense was never bad under Martindale, and to be fair, the defense did suffer key injuries, such as Rod Moore. However, the recency bias of the Ohio State game remains vivid. The Wolverines failed to get pressure on Julian Sayin for 60 minutes, and UofM seemingly made no adjustments during the course of that game.

Lewis Powell (Utah)

Whittingham could bring someone with him from Utah. Morgan Scalley was his defensive coordinator for 10 years with the Utes. However, he has already been named as the next head coach at Utah, so he will not be joining Whittingham in Ann Arbor.

Powell was the pick for this segment because he has been with Whittingham the longest out of the rest of his defensive staff. He has served as the defensive ends coach for 11 seasons. Powell has coached two consensus All-Americans and seven first-team All-Conference players, including in each of the last four seasons.

If not Powell, Luther Elliss (defensive tackles coach) and Colton Swan (linebackers coach) would also be on the radar.

Chris O’Leary (Western Michigan)

A name most college football fans don’t know, O’Leary served as the WMU defensive coordinator in 2025. He helped guide the Broncos to a MAC Championship as his defense ranked 18th in the nation in total defense, only allowing 305 yards per game.

O’Leary also has Jim Harbaugh connections, spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers prior to WMU.

This is what Harbaugh had to say when asked about O’Leary.

"Chris is a rising star in the coaching ranks,” Harbaugh said. “He's a connector, which is among the best compliments you can give a coach. The rapport he's able to create within a staff and his ability to build meaningful relationships with players throughout the locker room, regardless of position, is exceptional. Couple that with the way he teaches the game and develops guys on the field – it's easy to see what a great addition Chris is to the Western Michigan family."

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates during the trophy presentation after the 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is someone whose words Michigan fans should listen to and trust, it is the one who brought them a national championship.

This may seem like a reach of a hire or one that doesn’t make sense. But with a lot of the top defensive coordinator candidates already locked up with new jobs, why not take a chance on a young guy who, if he pans out, could work his way up at Michigan? Mixing that with the Jim Harbaugh connection could make for a good fit.