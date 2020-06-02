WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Recapping A Few Memorable Michigan Moments

Brandon Brown

My job doesn't suck.

Covering Michigan football and basketball has given me the opportunity to take in some pretty cool moments, along with some bad ones, from a unique vantage point.

I'd like to forget how close I was to the action for the infamous "Trouble with the Snap" moment against Michigan State.

MSU

But meeting and talking to Charles Woodson, observing pregame warmups from less than two feet away for both football and basketball and sharing the same field with Tom Brady and Michael Jordan have all been very memorable.

And I get paid to do it.

Because of my unique experiences, Jack Scheel and Justin Roh of the Blue by Ninety podcast wanted to talk to me about what it's been like doing what I do.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/02/20

What one word would you use to describe Michigan's 2021 recruiting class thus far? Here's mine.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Michigan Football's Performance Relative To Its Place Among Most Talented Teams

From 2015-19, Michigan has been one of the nation's most talented teams and we looked at how U-M has performed relative to that talent.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Makes Cut For Xavier Worthy And Omarion Cooper

Michigan was included in the top group for both four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy and four-star cornerback Omarion Cooper.

Eric Rutter

Should Harbaugh, Michigan Be Held To 'Big Ten Title Or Bust' Standard In 2020?

This year's football season will look and feel different than anything we have experienced, so should expectations change too?

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Two Pressing Issues For Michigan Football Once Activities Return To Normal

Everyone is ready for preseason football to return to normal, but where will Michigan be when it does?

Brandon Brown

New Michigan Commit Tristan Bounds Says U-M Academics Played ‘Huge’ Role In Decision

Michigan added three-star Tristan Bounds to its 2021 class on Monday, and the new U-M commit broke down his announcement.

Eric Rutter

Tristan Bounds Picks Michigan

Michigan adds a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, giving the Wolverines four offensive line pledges in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball Coach Juwan Howard, Others Make Statement In Wake Of Protests, George Floyd Killing

Juwan Howard, along with several other prominent Michigan people, have released statements surrounding the recent protests and killing of George Floyd.

Brandon Brown

2022 Athlete Eager To Visit Michigan After Offer

Wolverines extend offer to speedy 2022 edge rusher Ken Talley.

Eric Rutter

Three “Under the Radar” Michigan Freshmen That Could Make An Impact Early

Michigan fans are always excited to see which youngsters can make an impact on the field in year one.

Brandon Brown