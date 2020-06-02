Recapping A Few Memorable Michigan Moments

My job doesn't suck.

Covering Michigan football and basketball has given me the opportunity to take in some pretty cool moments, along with some bad ones, from a unique vantage point.

I'd like to forget how close I was to the action for the infamous "Trouble with the Snap" moment against Michigan State.

But meeting and talking to Charles Woodson, observing pregame warmups from less than two feet away for both football and basketball and sharing the same field with Tom Brady and Michael Jordan have all been very memorable.

And I get paid to do it.

Because of my unique experiences, Jack Scheel and Justin Roh of the Blue by Ninety podcast wanted to talk to me about what it's been like doing what I do.