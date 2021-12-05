Report: Harbaugh Made Bold Move Prior To Big Ten Championhip

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines were extremely confident heading into Saturday, according to report from ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski.

If the Michigan Wolverines were feeling confident heading into Saturday's contest with Iowa, they certainly had every reason to be. A little over a week ago, the Wolverines bullied the No. 2 Buckeyes in Ann Arbor by a final score of 42-27 - snapping an eight-game losing streak to their most hated rival.

Not only did the win over Ohio State give Jim Harbaugh his first victory over the Buckeyes in six attempts, it also propelled the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship game.

According to ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski, Jim Harbaugh went ahead and purchased multiple Big Ten Championship banners on Wednesday of the week leading up to the conference championship game - ensuring that the banners would be ready when the team arrived for selection Sunday.

Like it or not, it sure seems that the confidence is paying off for Harbaugh and the Wolverines in a very big way. In fact, Michigan's dominant 42-3 win over the Hawkeyes locked up the No. 2 spot in this year's college football playoff. facing No, 3 Georgia in the first round of the playoffs in Miami on December 31.