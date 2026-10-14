Michigan Football Could Add TE Alex Bauman to 2026 Roster Immediately, per Report

According to a report by MLive's Aaron McMann, Michigan could be getting additional help on the offensive side of the ball very soon.

Former Tulane and Miami tight end Alex Bauman has been granted a fifth season of eligibility by the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Judge Julia B. Owdziej granted a preliminary injunction that would force the NCAA to allow Bauman to participate in any Division 1 program immediately for the 2026-27 season.

Bauman began his career at Tulane, where he played three seasons, before playing last year at Miami. Thanks to the new five-for-five rule, players are still attempting to gain another year of eligibility if they exhausted theirs in four seasons.

Bauman is enrolled at Michigan

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McMann's report says that Bauman is enrolled in classes at Michigan in the school's School of Social Work. His case filing said that “There is an immediate opportunity for Alex Bauman to participate on the University of Michigan football team for the 2026-2027 football season".

Bauman wasn't selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, nor did. he sign an undrafted free agent contract.

He wouldn't be the first player Michigan went after who was seeking a fifth year of eligibility. Over on the basketball side, both Kenny Noland and Roddy Gayle Jr. sought an injunction against the NCAA to get a fifth year. Both of them have won, pending any other legal battles from the NCAA, and will suit up for the Wolverines this season.

Bauman would add to the tight end room

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It would be a quick adjustment for Bauman if he does play for Michigan. This would be his final season of college football and the Wolverines will be playing their sixth game this Saturday against Penn State.

The former three-star tight end from New Jersey started 36 of 55 career games over four seasons of college football. His best season came in 2023 for Tulane, where he caught 35 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns.

During the course of his three seasons at Tulane, Bauman racked up 63 receptions for 610 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his lone season with the Hurricanes, Bauman caught 18 passes for 166 yards and a score.

Michigan's tight end room could use a spark, though. Three tight ends have caught a pass, and Hogan Hansen, who began the season injured, leads the room with five receptions for 35 yards. Tight end Zack Marshall was expected to lead the room this season, but he has yet to record a catch, and was caught up in some off-field controversy this past week regarding a leaked text message about offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

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