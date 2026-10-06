Michigan Football TE Zack Marshall Issues Apology Over Alleged Text Message Leak Bashing Offense

Michigan was supposed to enter its bye week searching for answers to fix the Wolverines' poor offense. While that's still happening, there are also more off-field issues that need to be handled.

There were rumors of a leaked group chat involving Michigan tight end Zack Marshall. A thread appeared on X showing multiple people talking about the Wolverines, including one person who was allegedly Marshall.

Most of the messages revolved around offensive coordinator Jason Beck and the offense.

"He [Jason Beck] had a meeting [with] all the [tight ends] and told us none us are valuable to this offense," one comment read.

"Basically our offense sucks cause if you blitz us we have no answers... We have an extra OL on the field every play and run different versions of power read every play. Also Beck tells Bryce where to go on every play and it gets strapped. Bryce is a good QB, Beck is a problem," read another message.

Marshall issues a statement

While it was alleged that the Wolverines' tight end was attached to the group chat, he has made a statement apologizing for comments he made.

"Last weekend, in the hours after we lost, I made some inappropriate comments that I regret," Marshall wrote. "This game is won and lost as a team, and I pointed fingers instead of taking accountability. I let my frustrations speak for me in an emotional moment. I apologize to my teammates and coaches for the unnecessary drama that this has caused. I will always be proud to represent Michigan and will continue to give everything I have for this program. I love Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan, and Team 147."

Lack of tight end production this season

Michigan's tight end room has been mostly unproductive through five games. Marshall himself has yet to catch a pass this season, and he was expected to take on TE1 role entering the year. Hogan Hansen leads the position group with five catches for 35 yards.

Former H-back Jalen Hoffman has also played a lot of tight end snaps and has caught three passes for 25 yards. Eli Owens has also caught one pass for five yards.

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Jason Beck has taken a lot of heat in recent days for his scheme-to-personnel fit. With the Wolverines entering the bye week, we would expect some sort of change coming when Michigan hosts Penn State in Week 7.

However, whatever involvement Marshall had in those leaked messages — that's not a good look at all.

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