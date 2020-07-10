Four Positive Test Results In Michigan COVID-19 Testing Update

The University of Michigan released a new batch of COVID-19 testing results on Friday afternoon that cover both student athletes, staff members and provided information on when the testing occurred. Here is the release from the school in its entirety:

Below please find updated data for U-M Athletics related to student-athlete return-to-campus and COVID-19 testing. These figures span all student-athletes currently on campus.



Student-athlete tests for COVID-19, to date: 375 Positive Tests: 4 Staff member tests: 139 Positive tests: 0 Total individual (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tests: 514Positive tests: 4 Latest testing date: July 6 & 7 Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested on July 6 & 7: 192 Positive tests from July 6 & 7: 2

Previously, Michigan reported two student athletes that tested positive for COVID-19, while this round of information suggests that two more athletes have also tested positive. Zero staff members have registered positive tests, and these tests were conducted within the last week.

Do you think Michigan has been effective in controlling and regulating student athletes' return to activity amid the pandemic given how much lower Michigan's positive test results are compared to other schools? What are your thoughts? Let us know!