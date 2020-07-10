WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Four Positive Test Results In Michigan COVID-19 Testing Update

Eric Rutter

The University of Michigan released a new batch of COVID-19 testing results on Friday afternoon that cover both student athletes, staff members and provided information on when the testing occurred. Here is the release from the school in its entirety: 

Below please find updated data for U-M Athletics related to student-athlete return-to-campus and COVID-19 testing.

These figures span all student-athletes currently on campus.

Student-athlete tests for COVID-19, to date: 375

Positive Tests: 4

Staff member tests: 139

Positive tests: 0

Total individual (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tests: 514Positive tests: 4

Latest testing date: July 6 & 7

Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested on July 6 & 7: 192

Positive tests from July 6 &7: 2

Previously, Michigan reported two student athletes that tested positive for COVID-19, while this round of information suggests that two more athletes have also tested positive. Zero staff members have registered positive tests, and these tests were conducted within the last week.

Do you think Michigan has been effective in controlling and regulating student athletes' return to activity amid the pandemic given how much lower Michigan's positive test results are compared to other schools? What are your thoughts? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Xavier Worthy Goes Blue, Says Michigan Feels Like Home

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the fastest players in the 2021 cycle, and the speedster announced earlier today that he will be playing college football at Michigan.

Eric Rutter

by

John Garcia Jr

Kobe Bufkin is a Wolverine

Michigan has commitment No. 3 in the 2021 class.

BrandonBrown

THE Game In September? Anything Is Possible In 2020

With the Big Ten announcement July 9 the conference would only play league games in 2020, there is a possibility THE Game could be played in September or October.

MichaelSpath

Freshmen Faces: Matt Hibner

Jim Harbaugh and his staff have done a great job at identifying tight end talent and it looks like they've done it again with Matt Hibner.

BrandonBrown

Michigan not going to Washington is such a Bummer

The Big Ten announced today that teams would only play conference games effectively cancelling the game between Michigan and Washington.

BrandonBrown

Daily Brief: Big Ten Announcement Sets Wheels In Motion

Wolverine Digest publisher Michael Spath offers some thoughts on the Big Ten's announcement of a conference-only schedule for 2020.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Target Film Study: Xavier Worthy

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is a dynamic prospect that Michigan is determined to add to its 2021 class due to his rare combination of speed and knack for making plays.

Eric Rutter

Report: Big Ten To Announce Conference-Only Schedule For 2020

According to a report from The Athletic, the Big Ten is set to announce a conference-only 2020 schedule for its 14 institutions.

MichaelSpath

by

SirMalachi

Instant Analysis: What Our Big Ten Publishers Are Saying About Conference-Only Schedules

The Big Ten will not be participating in non-conference athletics for the fall sports season. What does that mean for the 14 Big Ten programs?

Eric Rutter

What We Know Regarding The Elimination of Non-Conference Games

Without non-conference games to play this fall, Michigan football could partake in a very peculiar 2020 season. Here is what is known so far.

Eric Rutter