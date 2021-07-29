2022 Recruit Decommits From Michigan

The defensive lineman out of River Rouge (Mich.) announced his decision to decommit from the University of Michigan on Thursday.

On Thursday, three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles announced that he had decommitted from the University of Michigan.

In a statement released to his social media accounts, Miles cited his desire to finish out his high school athletic career as part of his reasoning.

"I'm privileged to have the opportunity to start on both sides of the football this season at offensive tackle and defensive tackle, and that's a rare opportunity at my school," read part of his statement. "I'm also blessed with the opportunity to continue to play basketball this winter for one of the top coaches in our state in coach Josh Baker, so with that being said, I've decided that it's best for me to decommit from the University of Michigan and finish high school in May and not enroll early so I have the chance to lead my football team and basketball team to the state championship.

The 6-5, 275-pounder announced his commitment to Michigan back in December. Though he's listed as a DL, he has actually played on the edge for most of his high school career, but he had very strong games on the inside against Muskegon and Orchard Lake St. Mary's this past fall that showed his high school staff and the Michigan coaches that he's definitely an interior player at the next level. Throw in his stout build, long arms and basketball background and you have a very raw, very talented prospect to work with along the defensive line.

