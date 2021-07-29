Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

2022 Recruit Decommits From Michigan

The defensive lineman out of River Rouge (Mich.) announced his decision to decommit from the University of Michigan on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles announced that he had decommitted from the University of Michigan.  

In a statement released to his social media accounts, Miles cited his desire to finish out his high school athletic career as part of his reasoning.

"I'm privileged to have the opportunity to start on both sides of the football this season at offensive tackle and defensive tackle, and that's a rare opportunity at my school," read part of his statement. "I'm also blessed with the opportunity to continue to play basketball this winter for one of the top coaches in our state in coach Josh Baker, so with that being said, I've decided that it's best for me to decommit from the University of Michigan and finish high school in May and not enroll early so I have the chance to lead my football team and basketball team to the state championship. 

The 6-5, 275-pounder announced his commitment to Michigan back in December.  Though he's listed as a DL, he has actually played on the edge for most of his high school career, but he had very strong games on the inside against Muskegon and Orchard Lake St. Mary's this past fall that showed his high school staff and the Michigan coaches that he's definitely an interior player at the next level. Throw in his stout build, long arms and basketball background and you have a very raw, very talented prospect to work with along the defensive line.

You can read his entire statement below:

davonte miles
Football

2022 Recruit Decommits From Michigan

jake butt
Football

A Look Back At Jake Butt's Michigan Career

alan bowman
Football

Alan Bowman Brings Something to the Table that No Other Michigan Quarterback Does

chaundee brown
Basketball

NBA Draft: Jalen Rose Expects Big Things From One Wolverine In Particular

franz wagner isaiah livers
Basketball

College Basketball Expert High on Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers Ahead of NBA Draft

Big Ten Coaches
Football

Honest Takes on all 14 Big Ten Coaches From Media Days

crisler
Basketball

Michigan Men's Basketball Season Opener Revealed

73802266-7923-47c8-a78e-7d2000c46943-MichiganState_033119_kd2_6
Football

Michigan's Mazi Smith Poised For Breakout Season