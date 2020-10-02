Aidan Hutchinson Sees Michigan's Defense Playing As Fast As Ever

Now that Michigan is in fall camp and training for a season-opening matchup against Minnesota for Week 1, the Wolverines have an opportunity to train with a degree of certainty that has not existed over the past six months.

With the Big Ten season cancelled and then reinstated, players all across the conference have either opted out or opted in, and Michigan is no different. Jalen Mayfield, Nico Collins and Ambry Thomas initially chose to explore their pro potential, though Mayfield did opt back in.

Aidan Hutchinson is one of those players who thought he might've played his last down of Michigan football against Alabama last season, and he described the turbulent last two months on the Inside the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen earlier today.

"It was tough," Hutchinson said. "I talked to my parents a lot. Luckily, we didn't have to make a lot of tough decisions because the season got reinstated pretty quick, but for a second there I thought I was just going to be training for the combine, and I wasn't really sure what I was going to do to be completely honest. But when [Jim] Harbaugh put in the combine, I started to put all my focus in that. Now that the season is reinstated, I'm all football now."

With the college football world in flux, Hutchinson truly did not know what his future would hold. He was open about wanting to continue to play for Michigan, but the chance to train for the NFL Combine was an appealing option as well. That's where Hutchinson's main support system, his parents, came into play.

"They played such a big role," Hutchinson said. "I remember right when our season got cancelled, I remember I walked back in the locker room and my dad called me and he started giving me all the options that I had. Just having him as kind of my cornerstone an the guy I can talk to about ll my decision making is huge. He laid out all the options. I kind of sat there, thought about it, and it was something I just sat on. Having them as parents, I'm just so grateful."

Hutchinson's parents were pivotal in establishing the #LetThemPlay protest that started at Michigan Stadium last month, and it ultimately culminated in a reinstated 8+1 schedule this year. Now, Hutchinson and the rest of his defensive line brethren have the chance to wear the winged helmet this year.

"I think we re a very complete D-Line," Hutchinson said. "We've gotten a lot of reps this offseson. We've gotten to train a lot with each other, and I think we have a lot of depth too. You've got guys like Luiji [Vilain], Taylor Upshaw, Donovan Jeter has had an excellent camp so far, Chris obviously doing great. Just depth that we're building. Jess Speight is doing great too. Every since he switched to D-Line, he's been soaring. I think we are just a very complete D-Line all around. We all have a little different skill set, and that's what makes us so unique. I'm just ready to show what we've got on the field."

Under the leadership of Coach Harbaugh, Michigan did not shy away from working together as a unit even without games on the docket. Instead, the Wolverines bound together and focused intently during their one and a half hour practices, and that is partly why Hutchinson is so confident in the ability of this year's Michigan defense.

"I think we have a lot of leaders on this defense, and I think we're really fast and really aggressive," Hutchinson said. "I think our knowledge as a defense as a while is just really, really high. I've seen Cam [McGrone] and Josh [Ross] run. I've seen Dax [Hill], Brad [Hawkins], Vince [Gray], I've seen all those guys. Just our knowledge of the game and the speed we play at, it's pretty unparalleled."

Hutchinson and his teammates will have a chance to display the product of their hard work on Oct. 24 on the road against Minnesota in a game that will certainly not be taken for granted after such a tumultuous offseason.

