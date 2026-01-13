Michigan lands veteran safety following standout season at Memphis

On Monday (Jan. 12) evening, the Michigan football team added its 12th transfer to the upcoming 2026 squad, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. The Wolverines signed Chris Bracy, a defensive back from Memphis.

Looking ahead, the 6-1, 195 lb. safety will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending one year at Memphis (2025) and two with UAB (2023-24), with one of those two years being a redshirt season due to injury.

More About Bracy

In his lone season with the Tigers, Bracy had an impressive showing. He finished the season third in total tackles (81), while adding 9.5 tackles for loss. Bracy also recorded an interception, nine pass breakups (team-high) and forced one fumble.

The Mobile, Ala. native played in all 13 games in 2025 for the Tigers.

Out of high school, Bracy was a three-star recruit with offers from UAB, North Alabama, Kentucky and West Florida.

How it Impacts Michigan

Looking at Michigan’s secondary, it has been a messy position group for the Wolverines this offseason.

At the safety position, UofM lost their starting safety in TJ Metcalf to the portal. His brother, Tevis Metcalf, joined him in the portal as well.

Jaden Mangham has signed with Purdue, while Jordan Young entered the transfer portal but withdrew and decided to stay with the Wolverines. Rod Moore is also supposed to return, having another year of eligibility after missing most of the last two seasons due to injury.

At cornerback, Elijah Dotson, who was recruited as a safety, is still in the portal without a home. Jayden Sanders left for Notre Dame, while Zeke Berry entered the portal but withdrew. Michigan also returns a key piece in Jyaire Hill.