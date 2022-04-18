Skip to main content

Former U-M RB's Dismissal Creates Controversy

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday, a former U-M running back appears to be cut from his team for a strange reason.

In a strange video that surfaced on Monday, former University of Michigan running back De'Veon Smith is cut from his USFL team for violating team rules.

"I didn't think I did anything or said anything disrespectful," Smith said toward the end of the clip. "I can't mope about something, just go home and work. I'll figure it out."

It the video, Smith can be seen sitting in a room with Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson and two other participants. At one point, Wilson explains to Smith that he was being cut from the team - apparently over an incident involving chicken salad and pizza.

Not surprisingly, the video triggered a strong response from fans, athletes and media members alike - including a response from De'Veon Smith himself. 

