Michigan QB Bryce Underwood approaching Buffalo Bills great Josh Allen in size

Bryce Underwood, 17, a freshman quarterback at Michigan and the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With all the hype and expectations heaped on him, it is tough to remember that Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is still only 17 years of age. Coming to a storied program like Michigan as the number one overall prospect in the nation, and on a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal that made national news, is not an easy position to be in. Underwood has handled it like a seasoned veteran. He has won over the fans with his congenial attitude and won over his coaches and teammates with his work ethic and mature leadership style.

That offseason work ethic and dedication to the weight room have bulked up Underwood in impressive fashion. The young phenom claims that he has added 15 pounds of muscle since arriving in Ann Arbor. Standing at 6-feet-4 inches and weighing in at 230 pounds, Underwood looks ready to play in the rough and tumble Big Ten.

Underwood turns 18 in August, so it is not beyond the realm of possibilities that he may still be growing. If he were to grow just another inch and put on a meager ten more pounds, he would be a mirror image of Buffalo Bills great and reigning 2024 NFL MVP, Josh Allen. With his talent and gifted arm paired with physical traits that put him on another echelon compared to his peers, Underwood could truly become an unstoppable force. He is 17 years old and looks like he could step on an NFL field and not look out of place, astounding.

