Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson loves rookie Colston Loveland's work ethic
Many Chicago Bears fans were torn about the selection of Michigan Wolverine tight end Colston Loveland. Some thought the pick was a reach, Loveland went 10th overall, and others thought he may not have been the best tight end left on the board. Michigan fans knew exactly what the Bears were getting. Loveland is a hard-working, blue-collar type of player who can block, stretch the field, and catch the tough short pass across the middle. He will be a huge safety valve for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, and I believe he will develop into an All-Pro tight end before it is all said and done.
New Bears head coach, and offensive savant, Ben Johnson, is seeing exactly what Michigan fans already knew about Loveland. His work ethic is unmatched, and he loves the game of football, simply put. Johnson recently made some comments about Loveland that should ease the fears of Bears fan nation.
Loveland is currently rehabbing a shoulder surgery he required to repair an AC joint injury that he suffered during his final season at Michigan. Loveland played through the injury for a few games before finally shutting it down to focus on the NFL and avoid further aggravation of the injury. All signs indicate he will be ready for opening day, and the Bears fans will get a glimpse of their top 10 pick.
