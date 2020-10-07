The Five Most Interesting Things Don Brown Said: Oct. 5, 2020

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown stopped by the Inside Michigan Football radio show with Jon Jansen and really gave some good insight about his defense. The veteran DC always has something interesting to say and his interview with Jansen did not disappoint.

"This is my 43rd year. I’ve never gone through anything like this as a coach, ever. 9/11 we paused for a week. Outside of that, that’s the only time that I’ve ever been associated with a pause. Kind of weird going through it."

"Kind of weird" is the understatement of the year, but you get what Brown is saying. Everything about 2020 has been bizarre. I find myself looking at everything differently. Watching games from last year now seems so crazy with tens of thousands of people packed in like sardines, high-fiving and yelling and cheering. Going in and out of every build with a mask on and trying not to touch anything. Realizing that I can't see some people because they have some previous existing health conditions. It's all just odd. Trying to coach a contact sport like football must be up there for the Michigan staff. Brown seems excited about his group, but you know he missed all of those days with his guys.

"You never know, based on this pandemic, who’s going to have to play in the weeks ahead."

This really is such a big deal that's not being talked about much. All it takes is one small outbreak and a program's entire season could be derailed. The coaches are always trying to get as many players as possible prepared but this year is on another level. The coaches are clearly thinking about it and preparing for it.

"We’re much deeper on the front four. I think we’ve got several guys that have matured there. We’ve got guys that are coming along."

This is such a positive development because the front four, especially on the interior of the defensive line, looked like a massive question mark for Michigan. Brown was very complimentary of Donovan Jeter recently and seems to be more than confident in Christopher Hinton as well as he enters his sophomore season. Throw in mainstay Carlo Kemp and potential contributors Mazi Smith and Jess Speight and suddenly that group has some depth and plenty of bodies.

"Those two guys [Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye]; if there’s a better tandem, I really don’t know or I really don’t want it because I like my guys."

Coaches are always going to go to bat for their guys but I don't think what Brown is saying is hyperbole. Paye and Hutchinson have a chance to be absolutely dominant this year and they alone could set the tone for Michigan's defense. In fact, both could potentially play themselves into the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"There’s one name that you’re gonna see play and that’s [William] Apache Mohan. This guy can chase the football. He can rush the passer. Some guys, you teach them and they rush the passer and some guys it’s on your mark, get set, go and they just flat-out rush the passer. This is one of those kinds of guys. He can really go."

I've always been a big fan of Mohan. I started out covering him as a recruit and loved the way he flies around the field. He's not a huge guy at 6-1, 195 pounds, but he's a missile at linebacker. Whether he's blitzing, pursuing downfield or making plays in the backfield, he gets to the ball in a flash. He's also got solid coverage skills as a safety-like player. Since this year doesn't count towards anyone's eligibility, I'm hoping we'll get to see Apache on the field.