Michigan Football: Three Freshman Who Can Make An Immediate Impact

The Michigan Wolverines recently landed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, with a number of players who can make an immediate impact in year one.

Once again, the Michigan Football program was able to land one of the top recruiting classes in the nation - ranking just outside of the top ten nationally and No. 2 within the Big Ten conference. Looking at the 2021 class, the Wolverines were able to land arguably the top quarterback (JJ McCarthy) and running back (Donovan Edwards) in the nation, as well as some much needed defensive talent for first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

With that being said, here are the three freshmen who are most likely to make an immediate impact in year one.

Donovan Edwards, Running Back

Edwards capped off his high school career in spectacular fashion, leading West Bloomfield to its first ever Division 1 state championship with a 41-0 victory over Davison. In just three quarters of play, Edwards carried the ball 14 times for 257 rushing yards and three touchdowns - averaging a staggering 18.4 yards per carry.

Though the final high school performance for Edwards was legendary, it was just another day at the office for Michigan’s top high school prospect. During the first round of the playoffs, Edwards led West Bloomfield to a 52-14 victory over Romeo, finishing the game with 235 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on just 19 carries. The very next week, Edwards once again led West Bloomfield to a 35-34 victory over No. 1 ranked Belleville - finishing the game with 155 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Week in and week out, Edwards looked like a running back who was head and shoulders above the competition - dominating opposing defenses while running wild all over the field. Physically speaking, he already looks ready to compete at the next level and he’s certain to turn some heads when fall camp arrives in Ann Arbor. Of all the newest members of the Michigan Football program, Edwards is by far the most likely to make an immediate impact.

Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver/Athlete

Worthy is a kid who often draws comparisons to Alabama wide receiver (and Heisman trophy winner) Devonta Smith. At 6-1, 165 pounds, Worthy has a similar build to Smith (6-1, 175 pounds) and a similar skillset. The highly-rated speedster out of Fresno (Calif.) was also a track star in high school, clocking in at 10.55 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.41 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

In addition to his blazing speed, Worthy is a solid route-runner and a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. He's able to quickly gain separation from defenders, causing him to be a threat in both the short and deep passing game. Put simply, Worthy is the type of weapon that has to be on the field one way or another.

Michigan has proven a willingness to put young freshman playmakers on the field early and Worthy will likely be no different. Whether returning kicks, jet sweeps or serving as a downfield threat, Worthy should have plenty of opportunities to make an immediate impact in year one.

Junior Colson, Linebacker

Colson was one of the top signees of the 2021 class and joins a Michigan defense that is looking to rebound from a rough 2020 season. With the loss of top linebacker Cam McGrone to the NFL draft, first year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will be looking for players who are ready to step up and fill the void - and Colson has a great shot to be one of those guys.

From Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest: