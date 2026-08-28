Michigan Football Down to 3 Players for 2 Starting Spots Along O-Line — Who Starts?

There are a few position battles coming down to the wire ahead of next Saturday's game against Western Michigan. Dominic Nichols has begun to emerge as the starting edge rusher alongside John Henry Daley, who has been called the best pass rusher on the team.

And Michigan is still trying to sort out its depth behind Shamari Earls, who has emerged as 'starter' material. But one key battle that is still being fought is at offensive guard.

There are three players who are battling for two spots. Evan Link, Nate Efobi, and Brady Norton are battling to start at left and right guard this season.

As for Link, he has started at both right and left tackle for Michigan, but a move inside to guard has been an enjoyable experience for Link as he enters Year 4 on the team.

"I'd say, as of now, I'm probably enjoying guard a little bit more just because it's a new experience, and it's plenty to learn, and I think, like I said, I've never done before, right? And so, yeah, it's been really a lot of fun," Link recently said.

Who starts for Michigan this season?

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With fall camp winding down, we know that both Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague are locked in at center and right tackle, respectively. We also believe that Blake Frazier will begin the season as the starter at left tackle, with Andrew Babalola being the 'rhino' or the sixth lineman.

With Link entering Year 4, along with being a starter at both tackle spots, he likely has an inside track, and we have to believe he starts at left guard this season.

That leaves Efobi and Norton battling it out at right guard. Norton, a former FCS All-American, has been impressive during fall camp and he's more of a contender to start than some might believe. However, it's now or never for Efobi.

He has played a lot of football for Michigan and Jim Harding, along with the new strength staff, has helped him out a lot. As of now, we have to believe that Efobi is in line to start in Week 1 against Western Michigan, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Norton play in some capacity.

The Wolverines want to have 10 players they can trust when the season gets going, but Michigan plans are starting its best five linemen.

Fans will get to see what the Wolverines' offensive line looks like on Sept. 5 when Michigan takes the field against the Broncos.

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