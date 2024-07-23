Michigan Football: ESPN analyst predicts three losses for Wolverines in 2024
We all know the situation heading into 2024. Michigan, the team that has won the last three Big Ten Championships and claimed the 2024 National Championship, is largely viewed as a program that is expected to take a step back this season. The reasoning behind that belief is valid, given the fact that Michigan lost Jim Harbaugh to Los Angeles, along with a good portion of the coaching staff and nearly 20 key contributors to the NFL Draft.
Although there's still significant talent remaining in Ann Arbor, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines return just one starter offensively and there are obvious question marks at QB. Due to all of the turnover and the unknowns on the roster, ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich is predicting three losses for the Wolverines - Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State.
“Well, let’s be clear here, Michigan is not going to fall off of a cliff because Jim Harbaugh left,” Dinichi said. “But to be fair, this is real. They return 23% of their offensive production from last year. That’s 123rd in the FBS. So there are a lot of new faces and new places, particularly a quarterback. When I look at this team, I see three losses: at home against Texas, at home against Oregon, and as we just talked about against the Buckeyes. That doesn’t mean they’re out of the College Football Playoff. We don’t know if a three-loss team can get into the CFP, but it will be a lot more difficult. That’s for sure.”
Dinich certainly isn't the only one that is expecting Michigan to take a step back in 2024. In fact, that seems to be the general consensus among the vast majority of CFB analysts. In nearly every poll that has come out during the off-season, the Wolverines are routinely picked to finish fourth in the division - finishing behind Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football is predicted to finish in B1G by media
Michigan's Will Johnson voted preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year