Michigan's Will Johnson voted preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
One of the best players in all of college football is expected to add to his trophy case in the 2024 season.
On Monday, Michigan junior cornerback Will Johnson was voted as the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in an annual media poll of 27 voters conducted by Cleveland.com. Johnson earned 44 total points, including eight first place votes, to edge out Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins' 29 points (five first-place votes). The Wolverines had two of the top three vote-getters for the conference's defensive player of the year, with junior defensive tackle Mason Graham earning 24 points and four first-place votes.
Player, Position
Team
Votes (No. 1)
Will Johnson, CB
Michigan
44 (8)
Jay Higgins, LB
Iowa
29 (5)
Mason Graham, DT
Michigan
24 (4)
J.T. Tuimoloau, DE
Ohio State
20 (4)
Caleb Downs, S
Ohio State
18 (3)
Abdul Carter, LB
Penn State
18 (2)
Jack Sawyer, DE
Ohio State
3 (1)
Sebastian Castro, DB
Iowa
2
Donnell Brown, DL
Maryland
1
Cal Haladay, LB
Michigan State
1
Hunter Wohler, S
Wisconsin
1
Nick Jackson, LB
Iowa
1
Johnson was named an first team All-American in 2023 after recording 27 tackles, four interceptions and eight pass breakups last season while helping lead Michigan to a national championship. The Detroit native was a consensus first team All-Big Ten selection a year ago as well, and was also named the Defensive MVP of the 2023 National Championship Game. In his career, Johnson has totaled 54 tackles, three tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups.
Graham, meanwhile, earned second team All-American status after recording 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a pass breakup for the Wolverines a season ago. He was a first team All-Big Ten selection by the conference's coaches and a third teamer in the media poll. Graham was the Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl Game following Michigan's 27-20 overtime win over Alabama in Pasadena, Calif. For his career, the rising junior has totalled 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Michigan opens the 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 when they host Fresno State in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m. / NBC)
