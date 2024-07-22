Where Michigan football is predicted to finish in B1G by media
Big Ten Media Days begins in a couple of days, which means preseason polls are starting to roll out. Kings of the North came out with the annual Big Ten preseason poll. There were 33 voters who voted and they ranged from ESPN, The Athletic, among other prominent outlets.
The Wolverines were picked to win the Big Ten last year during the same preseason poll. Michigan did just that and rolled through the Big Ten Conference the past three seasons to capture three-straight Big Ten titles. But with Michigan losing star power and the B1G gaining teams such as Oregon -- the media has dropped the expectations for Michigan in 2024. The Wolverines were picked to finish fourth in the conference behind Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State. The Buckeyes fielded 27 first-place votes.
Voters were also asked to predict the Big Ten Championship Game. 24 voters picked Ohio State to beat Oregon, six voters picked Oregon to beat Ohio State, two voters picked Ohio State to beat Penn State, and one voter picked Ohio State to beat Michigan.
While the voters didn't foresee Michigan making it to the Big Ten Championship Game, 52% of the voters predicted the Wolverines to make the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024.
Predicted Big Ten order in 2024
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Iowa
- USC
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Rutgers
- Washington
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- UCLA
- Illinois
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Indiana
- Purdue
The voters were also tasked to vote on the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, along with voting on the Defensive Player of the Year. There weren't any Michigan players voted to win the offensive award, but two Wovlerines were predicted to win the DPOY. Will Johnson gained the most votes and Mason Graham came in third.
Offensive Player of the Year
- Dillon Gabriel (QB) Oregon
- Quinshon Judkins (RB) Ohio State
- Emeka Egbuka (WR) Ohio State
- Will Howard (QB) Ohio State
- Kyle Monangai (RB) Rutgers
- TreVeyon Henderson (RB) Ohio State
Defensive Player of the Year
- Will Johnson (CB) Michigan
- Caleb Downs (S) Ohio State
- Mason Graham (DT) Michigan
- J.T. Tuimoloau (DE) Ohio State
- Jay Higgins (LB) Iowa
- Abdul Carter (DE) Penn State
