Michigan football expected to hire another BYU assistant to join defensive staff

Kyle Whittingham continues to round out his staff in Ann Arbor
Seth Berry|
Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; A general view of Michigan Wolverines helmets on the sideline during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 30-27 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-Imagn Images | Greg Bartram-Imagn Images

In this story:

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan football is expected to hire BYU cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jernaro Gilford, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Gilford is the second assistant new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham will hire, as Jay Hill was officially announced recently as the Wolverines' new defensive coordinator.

The Cougars ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in the 2025 season.

Gilford's coaching history

Gilford has been coaching the BYU cornerbacks since the 2016 season and added the defensive passing game coordinator to his title in 2025.

Prior to joining BYU, Gilford was the secondary coach at Southern Utah from 2014-15. He began his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Whittier College and coached there from 2012-13.

In the 2024 season, the Cougars had 12 different players record interceptions, more than any other team in the FBS, while the defense created 29 total turnovers that season, which tied for No. 3 nationally. Seven of those interceptions came from cornerbacks, including three from Jakob Robinson.

During that same season, BYU's pass efficiency defensive rating ranked the best in the Big 12 and third nationally.

In BYU's first season in the Big 12 in 2023, the team ranked 20th nationally in interceptions with 14, with cornerback Eddie Heckard leading the team with five, which ranked No. 6 nationally. Heckard earned All-Big 12 honorable mention that season for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year under the guidance of Gilford.

During Robinson's career with Gilford coaching him, he earned a place on the Freshman All-America Team (2021), was a Jim Thorpe semifinalist in 2023, and All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2023 and made the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2024.

Gilford's playing career

As a player at BYU from the late 1990s to early 2000s, Gilford played in 37 games at corner for the Cougars with 28 starts, totaling 10 interceptions in his career.

His best season came in 2001 when he earned first-team All-MWC honors and started all 14 games that year.

In 2001, Gilford hauled in six interceptions, which was tied for No. 6 in college football.

Gilford finished his senior season at BYU starting all 12 games, recording two interceptions and a team-leading six pass breakeups.

Michigan's staff nearly complete

With the addition of Gilford, Whittingham's staff is nearly complete, with the linebackers coaching slot being the only one left to fill.

OC: Jason Beck

QB: Koy Detmer Jr.

RB: Tony Alford

WR: Micah Simon/Marques Hagans

OL: Jim Harding

DC: Jay Hill

DE: Lewis Powell

DL: Lou Esposito

LB: Open

DB: Jernaro Gilford

ST: Kerry Coombs

