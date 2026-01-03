Michigan football starting offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Michigan football sophomore offensive tackle Andrew Sprague has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.

NEW: Michigan All-Big Ten selection OL Andrew Sprague has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/geYcTup1ZT pic.twitter.com/eRVWO9Y602 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 3, 2026

The 6-foot-8, 315-pounder started all 12 regular season games for the Wolverines this past season at right tackle before an injury kept him out of the Citrus Bowl against Texas in Orlando.

Sprague becomes one of a handful of Wolverines over the past several hours who have decided to explore other options for their football careers in light of the coaching change to Kyle Whittingham coming to Ann Arbor.

Sprague at Michigan

Sprague was a Fourth Team All-Big Ten selection in 2025 for his play on the field.

A Kansas City, Missouri native, Sprague came to Michigan as a freshman in 2024 after being recruited former coach Sherrone Moore.

During his freshman campaign, Sprague appeared in four games with one start at right tackle to earn his first varsity letter with the Maize and Blue, which game in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama on Dec. 31 of 2024.

Coming out of high school at Rockhurst, Sprague was regarded as a four-star prospect while being selected to the NBC Sports All-American Bowl during his senior year of high school.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan with offensive lineman Andrew Sprague (54) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sprague showed steady improvements in Ann Arbor and proved to be formidable at the right tackle spot as part of a young Michigan offensive line in 2025.

Moving forward, Sprague will explore his options in the portal as it looks like the Wolverines will have to work to replace his production.