Michigan has reportedly hired its new defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham

As expected, Michigan football has agreed to a deal with BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill to take over the defensive duties in Ann Arbor.

There have been a flurry of moves on Thursday, one day after Michigan's season ended with a loss to Texas. Kyle Whittingham has reportedly agreed to bring over Utah's OC Jason Beck, WR coach Micah Simon, TE coach Freddie Whittingham, and QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. for the 2026 season.

The BYU Cougars had a dominant season under Hill's leadership, and he will replace Wink Martindale, who was with the Wolverines for two seasons. Martindale could look to head back to the NFL after his second year with Michigan.

Hill will have to get to work and talk to Michigan defenders. Keeping guys like Cole Sullivan, Nate Marshall, Jyaire Hill, Shamari Earls, Jayden Sanders, and others, will be important.

More on Hill and his background

Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images

Hill, a former cornerback in college, played his final two seasons at Utah. He then worked under Whittingham in Utah from 2001-13, ranging from a graduate assistant, to a position coach, and a special teams coordinator.

He left Utah in 2014 to become the head coach of Weber State, where he coached from 2014-22. After having five playoff appearances with Weber State, Hill left for BYU, where he has been the DC since 2023.

Since coaching the BYU defense, the Cougars had the No. 13 total defense in 2024 and No. 28 this season. BYU has also been a top-20 scoring defense under Hill's guidance in the past two seasons. Playing in a Big 12 Conference that is known for scoring points, the Cougars have held their own and Hill has done a good job with the unit.

With Whittingham coming to Ann Arbor, he wanted to seek out familiar faces to bring with him. No better coach than Hill, someone Whittingham closely worked with, and a coach who has had success wherever he has gone.