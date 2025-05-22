Michigan football: Bryce Underwood labeled a top-25 QB before taking a college football snap
When Michigan flipped five-star QB Bryce Underwood away from LSU last cycle, the Wolverines knew it would come with major expectations. Underwood wasn't just a five-star, but he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the '25 cycle, and he will play out the 'hometown hero' role being from Belleville (MI).
Although Michigan brought in Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene to be the bridge-gap, Keene missed the entire spring due to an injury, which paved the way for Underwood to get the majority of the first-team reps. With Underwood having the inside shot to start Week 1 for the Wolverines, he is already being labeled as a top-25 quarterback.
Sporting News' Bill Bender ranked the top-25 QBs for the 2025 season, and he had Underwood at No. 25.
We rarely put freshman QBs on this list, but exceptions can be made. Underwood – the top quarterback recruit in the 2025 recruiting class – is the projected favorite to win the starting job at Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound freshman from Belleville (Mich.) High School finished 12 of 26 for 187 yards in the Michigan spring game, which suggests there will be a learning curve as a freshman. The Wolverines will live with that – especially knowing Michigan QBs combined for 12 TDs and 13 interceptions last season. Look for Underwood to emerge by the second half of the season.- Bill Bender
Underwood's spring game wasn't perfect by any means, but the pure talent was obvious. It's clear why Michigan recruited -- along with a significant NIL deal -- to get Underwood to Ann Arbor. Michigan's QB attack was one of the worst in all of college football last season, and the only way to go is up. There could be freshman mistakes made, but Underwood should give the Wolverines' offense a big boost right away.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football gains prediction to land another offensive weapon following commitment of 4-star TE Matt Ludwig
ESPN lumps Michigan football, Ohio State, and Notre Dame into same tier for QB play
Social media erupts following Michigan football gaining TE commitment Matt Ludwig
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnso