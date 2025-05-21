Michigan football gains prediction to land another offensive weapon following commitment of 4-star TE Matt Ludwig
Michigan football gained its sixth commitment of the 2026 class on Tuesday when four-star TE Matt Ludwig committed to the Wolverines. Ludwig, a 6-foot-4 prospect and the top-ranked player from Montana, is ranked as the second-best player in the current Michigan class.
One day after landing Ludwig, more good news might be on the way. On3's Steve Wiltfong cast a prediction in favor of Michigan three-star tight end Mason Bonner.
The 6-foot-6 playmaker is out of Denver (CO) and Bonner is a rising prospect. He is unranked per the Composite, but Bonner is a three-star prospect per 247Sports. He is the 34th-ranked TE in the 2026 class and the No. 4 prospect out of Colorado. Bonner has been high on both Michigan and Minnesota.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Bonner:
Long, athletic hybrid pass catcher who currently plays receiver but could grow in to a tight end. Estimated 6-6, 200-pound frame, but is pretty lean and narrow so eventual growth potential is the question. How much weight he can put on will be the big determining factor in positional home and long-term upside. Natural pass catcher who easily wins jump and 50-50 balls. Possesses a basketball background that is evident in body control and spatial awareness, especially when competing vs. smaller defensive backs. Smooth route runner but lacks some of the burst and suddenness you like to see at the receiver position. Fluid athlete and a smooth mover so developing more twitch to stay at receiver or bulking to play tight is what we'll be watching moving forward. Regardless, an P4 prospect with physical tools that project well.
Whether Bonner is the next commit, or someone else -- good news is on the way. Head coach Sherrone Moore indicated so with his latest social media post.
