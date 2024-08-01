Michigan football freshmen, transfer jersey numbers revealed for 2024
Michigan began fall camp on Wednesday which means the football season is underway. The Wolverines will take the field at the end of the month as they host Fresno State on August 31 under the lights. With the maize and blue starting their camp, Michigan officially released its 2024 roster.
With all the transfers and freshmen reporting to camp, we now know what jersey numbers they all will be wearing this fall. There are also two notable jersey number changes. Semaj Morgan will wear Mike Sainristil's No. 0, and Enow Etta is changing to No. 17 which was last worn by Braiden McGregor in 2023.
Here are all the jersey numbers you need to know heading into the 2024 season.
Michigan transfers:
LB Jaishawn Barham - No. 1
WR Amorion Walker - No. 1
DB Jaden Mangham - No. 3
WR C.J. Charleston - No. 5
DB Aamir Hall - No. 12
DB Wesley Walker - No. 13
DB Ricky Johnson - No. 22
OL Josh Priebe - No. 68
K Dominic Zvada - No. 96
Michigan 2024 freshmen:
QB Jadyn Davis - No. 2
DB Jacob Oden - No. 5
WR Channing Goodwin - No. 14
DB Jo'Ziah Edmond - No. 16
RB Jordan Marshall - No. 23
LB Cole Sullivan - No. 23
DB Mason Curtis - No. 25
RB Micah Ka'apana - No. 25
DB Jeremiah Lowe - No. 32
K Stuart Blake - No. 35 (walk-on)
WR Tomas O'Meara - No. 36 (walk-on)
LB Zach Ludwig - No. 43
OL Luke Hamilton - No. 50
OL Jake Guarnera - No. 53
DL Deyvid Palepale - No. 54
OL Andrew Sprague - No. 54
OL Ben Roebuck - No. 73
DL Manuel Beigel - No. 76
OL Blake Frazier - No. 77
TE Hogan Hansen - No. 80
Edge Devon Baxter - No. 82
WR I'Marion Stewart - No. 82
DL Ted Hammond - No. 85
WR Drew Hickmott - No. 85 (walk-on)
TE Brady Prieskorn - No. 86
Edge Lugard Edokpayi - No. 88
DL Owen Wafle - No. 99
Notable number changes:
WR Semaj Morgan from No. 82 to No. 0
DL Enow Etta from No. 96 to No. 17
