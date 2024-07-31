Michigan's Tony Alford: Leaving OSU, joining Sherrone Moore 'was a no-brainer'
Throughout the history of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, there's been a handful of coaches and players who have participated on both sides. Most notably, legendary Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler was once on staff at Ohio State under Woody Hayes before leaving for Ann Arbor.
Running backs coach Tony Alford is the latest such example. After nine seasons at Ohio State, Alford left Columbus to join U-M head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines as they begin their quest to defend their 2023 national championship.
Why did Alford leave the Buckeyes in favor of the Wolverines?
"Well, first and foremost, Sherrone Moore, and the utmost respect I have for him as a coach and as a man, as a person," Alford told former Michigan offensive lineman Jon Jansen on a recent episode of the In the Trenches podcast.
"When the opportunity came to be able to come to Michigan with Sherrone Moore, it was an absolute no-brainer to me. Especially with my son's being still close by — two of them are going to be in Indianapolis over Butler University — it was a no-brainer to come to a prestigious program as this is and with such great tradition. So I've been very fortunate."
Moore, also, is thrilled to have Alford on staff in Ann Arbor.
"Tony, man, just an unbelievable human being," Moore said at Big Ten Media Days last week. "A person I’ve known for a very, very long time, respected for a long time, and respected throughout the business for what he’s done in the recruiting department, how he’s coached, where he’s coached, and who he is. So, for us, it was just a great fit of a great person first, and then a great coach and teacher second."
Alford has moved around throughout his coaching career, but has mostly stayed in the tri-state area. Prior to Michigan and Ohio State, Alford also spent time at Notre Dame as a receivers and running backs coach.
"I've hit kind of the main three in the Midwest, if you will, as far as the blue bloods go," Alford said. "But this was an opportunity that presented itself and so let's take a shot at so glad to be here."
As one could imagine, Alford's decision to leave Ohio State for Michigan was met with ill-will by the Buckeye faithful, while the Wolverine fanbase relished in the fact Moore had swiped a coach away from OSU's Ryan Day. However, Alford on shed more light the decision while speaking with Jansen.
"I think it was time," he said. "I mean, for everyone. I was their nine years I think that it was just time for a change with both parties. I don't want to speak for Ohio State and their staff but, I felt like that's what they wanted too and it was kind of moving in that direction and it was certainly for me as well."
Alford's move from Columbus to Ann Arbor will add just another layer to the annual meeting on the gridiron between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. 'The Game' is certainly an important on for the running backs coach.
"A lot. Yeah, a lot," he said with a laugh when asked how much Michigan-Ohio State meant to him. "But I will say this too, it's about the players. There's always going to be side stories and different side things that are going to be said and reasons of this and different motivations and those are all real, and to just sit up here and say that they're not would be a bold-faced lie. However, it always goes back to the players.
"This is a heated rivalry that goes back many years, as you know, and but again, this is about the players and putting our players in the best position to have success. Like I said, they're gonna have theirs over there and we'll have ours, and they'll have their coaches we'll have ours and we'll kind of see where it goes. We'll line them up."
As per tradition, Michigan and Ohio State will meet in the final game of the season, with 2024's rendition taking place on Nov. 30 in Columbus at the Horseshoe (Noon ET, FOX).
