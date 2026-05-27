Michigan Football Game Times Announced: NBC Opener Headlines Early 2026 Schedule

Michigan football fans can start figuring out their plans for gamedays in 2026. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times and TV channels for the first three weeks of the season.

We had already known that Michigan was going to take on Oklahoma at Noon on FOX in Week 2. Big Noon Kickoff jumped all over covering the Wolverines vs. Sooners after seeing that game aired on ABC a year ago.

And now, Michigan will play a game on all three major time slots to open the 2026 season.

Official game times announced

Week 1: Western Michigan vs. Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 2: Oklahoma vs. Michigan at Noon ET on FOX

Week 3: UTEP vs. Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network

While the BTN might not be a big network, every game should be viewable for Michigan fans and streaming shouldn't be much of an issue. Through the first three games of the season, the Wolverines won't be on NBC's Peacock, which does require a subscription to see.

A Week 1 night game tradition

For the third season in a row, Michigan will open the season at home and under the lights. This is what I had predicted and it makes sense for the TV company. The Wolverines host two night games every season, and Michigan appears to enjoy having one right away. Last season, it was Bryce Underwood's first game at Michigan, and this season, it's Kyle Whittingham's first game as the head coach — people will be tuning in.

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Fans might not like it, while some do enjoy seeing Michigan under the lights every chance they can. It used to be where top teams would square off in primetime but now it's all about the slate of games and which team will draw the most eyes — Michigan being that in Week 1.

Two tune-up games and one challenging

Kyle Whittingham's team will have one game to find its footing before playing the Sooners in Week 2. WMU has been a good enough MAC team, but clearly, it shouldn't give Michigan much competition. But once Week 2 comes around, it feels like a must-win game for the Wolverines with a grueling Big Ten up ahead.

After falling to the Sooners in 2025, Michigan will look to avenge the loss, and then the Maize and Blue gets one last tune-up before Big Ten play with UTEP coming to town.