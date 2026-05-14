When Every Game Could Kickoff for Michigan Football in 2026 — Including Under the Lights

In honor of the NFL schedule release date, we are going to look into our crystal balls and predict when Michigan is going to take the field on college football Saturdays. There have been two confirmed kickoffs — Oklahoma and Ohio State — but the Wolverines will have 10 other games this season that we don't have start times for.

Here's when I think Michigan plays each game in 2026.

Sept. 5. — Home vs. Western Michigan

Western Michigan shouldn't be much of a challenge to Michigan, it is Kyle Whittingham's first game as the Wolverines' head coach and Michigan has had two-straight opening night games. In 2024 and 2025, Michigan's first game to open the season was under the lights, and it's more than possible it happens again this season.

NBC could very easily carry this game with all eyes wanting to see the new-look Michigan team a week before Oklahoma comes to town.

Predicted kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Sept. 12 — Home vs. Oklahoma

This one has been confirmed already, and Fox will get the rights to Michigan's home game against the Sooners. Ohio State and Texas will be the primetime game on ABC, so Fox wasn't going to allow the next-best game slip out of its hands.

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After losing to Oklahoma in Norman last season, the Wolverines will look to make a statement at home.

Confirmed kickoff: Noon ET

Sept. 19 — Home vs UTEP

Michigan will get a tune-up before Big Ten play starts in Week 4. The Wolverines will likely host UTEP for a Noon game that could air on Big Ten Network. There won't be many fireworks here, and fans should expect to see plenty of backups in the second half.

Predicted kickoff: Noon ET

Sept. 26 — Home vs. Iowa

There are a few intriguing Big Ten games in Week 4, and CBS getting the rights to this game makes sense. Expect Illinois vs. Ohio State and Wisconsin vs. Penn State to air on Fox and NBC, while the Wolverines host the Hawkeyes in the second window of the day.

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It will be Michigan's first test against a Big Ten opponent, and Jason Beck's offense will get a test against a stingy Iowa defense.

Predicted kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 3 — @ Minnesota

This game, as of now, is probably the third or fourth best Big Ten game on the slate in Week 5 and honestly, this game has FS1 written all over it, which could push the game to a 4 p.m. ET start. But the Wolverines' first away game feels like an afternoon game, either way. As of now, I'll mark it down for a 3:30 p.m. start with either CBS or FS1 airing.

Predicted kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 17 — Home vs. Penn State

Penn State has a legit chance to be undefeated when it enters Ann Arbor in this game, and Michigan is coming off its bye week. If the Wolverines get past Oklahoma, both teams could be undefeated with major stakes on the line.

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I would expect Fox to want to gobble this game up and air it as its Big Noon Kickoff. The two teams didn't play last season, and the Matt Campbell vs. Kyle Whittingham era — in the Big — will be underway.

Predicted kickoff: Noon ET

Oct. 24 — Home vs. Indiana

Since installing the lights in the Big House, Michigan hosts two night games a season, and this feels like a good one to have. The reigning national champions will come to Ann Arbor and eyes will be on this matchup. Josh Hoover will lead Indiana at quarterback and Curt Cignetti will look to win another game over Michigan.

Assuming Michigan beats one of, if not both, Oklahoma and Penn State, the Wolverines will be highly ranked in a heavyweight fight.

Predicted kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 31 — @ Rutgers

Week 9's Big Ten slate is underwhelming, with the only big game being Ohio State at USC, which spells night game. Michigan is a big-name program that will draw eyes. Fox could pick this game to air at Noon in hopes of Michigan drawing a major crowd.

Predicted kickoff: Noon ET

Nov. 7 — Home vs. Michigan State

This game has been played at night recently, but it's time to get it back during the day, and with the slate, it makes sense. Penn State is at Washington, and Oregon is at Ohio State — those should be your Noon and 7:30 kickoffs.

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A home matchup with Pat Fitzgerald's Spartans at 3:30 on CBS could get the job done.

Predicted kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 14 — @ Oregon

This should be Michigan's last night game of the season, and it's a big one. The Wolverines will head to Eugene with a matchup against Oregon. The Ducks came to Ann Arbor in 2024, but they didn't play one another last season.

NBC should air this game and all eyes will be on the Wolverines vs. Ducks.

Predicted kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 21 — Home vs. UCLA

UCLA should be a much-improved team this season with Bob Chesney leading the charge, but the Bruins are likely a year or two away from contending. This will be Michigan's last game before 'The Game' against Ohio State. I think either Fox or Big Ten Network will take this one as an early game.

Predicted kickoff: Noon ET

Nov. 28 — @ Ohio State

As always, this game has been confirmed for a Noon start with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call for Fox. The Wolverines are looking to get back to their winning ways over the Buckeyes after falling short in 2025 at home.

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Michigan took down Ohio State in 2001-2024, and Kyle Whittingham will search for his first win over the Buckeyes.

Confirmed kickoff: Noon ET