3 Thoughts on Michigan’s Matchups vs Oklahoma, Ohio State TV Reveal

Michigan has a loaded schedule in 2026 with opponents like Oregon, Indiana, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Ohio State all to be played. And on Monday, we learned the time and TV network for two of those games. The Wolverines will head to The 'Shoe to play the Buckeyes, while the Sooners will come to Michigan Stadium.

Both games will air on Fox with the start time of each being Noon ET.

Here are a few thoughts.

The Game didn't need a special announcement

When isn't this game at Noon ET? And with Fox as the big TV sponsor for the Big Ten, the game is clearly going to be on the network.

Michigan vs. Ohio State has aired at Noon in every matchup in the 21st Century, save for 2006 when it was at 3:30 p.m. That was the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown and it was pushed back to more of a primetime slot.

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But this is the tradition, Michigan playing Ohio State on Thanksgiving weekend, right when college football kicks off with plenty on the line. However, while The Game still means a lot, with the ever-changing landscape of college football, this matchup might not always have the same feel to it — unless they move it to a different week.

This year, Michigan will head to Columbus after losing in Ann Arbor last season to the Buckeyes. Michigan enjoyed wins over OSU from 2021-2024 and the Wolverines will look to get back on top.

OU-UM Noon kickoff doesn't ruin matchup

For the second year in a row, Michigan will play Oklahoma in Week 2 of the season. Last year, the Wolverines went to Norman and lost to the Sooners in an ABC primetime matchup, 24-13.

This year, Oklahoma will come to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines and this game will also be played at Noon ET on Fox. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will have the call, and while this might be an odd opinion, a Noon kick doesn't ruin the stakes of the matchup.

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Fans love to see night games under the lights, but at the end of the day, this is a good litmus test for both teams, and if Michigan is going to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, this feels like a must-win at home with a brutal schedule in 2026.

The Sooners will bring back QB John Mateer and the Wolverines' defense had no answers for him last season. Let's see how Jay Hill's defense responds in 2026.

Get used to a late start

With both games airing on Fox — neither game will start at Noon. Remember the old days when a college game was supposed to kick at Noon and it would? Not anymore.

Between commercials and pregame, both games will likely kick off around 12:14 ET with a big delay. Michigan fans know this all too well, with the Wolverines playing several games every year on Fox, but with the Sooners now playing in the SEC, Oklahoma isn't used to playing on this network any longer.

This is more of just a pet peeve takeaway, but let's get back to starting games on time.