Michigan Football Has Eyes Set on Sean Magee's Replacement as General Manager

While Michigan's coaches appear set in stone heading into the 2026 season, the Wolverines weren't quite done retooling. On Tuesday, news broke that Michigan's recruiting department was taking a hit. Kyle Whittingham moved on from General Manager Sean Magee and a few other support staff inside the recruiting department.

But as of Wednesday night, it appears the Wolverines will have a new GM in place very soon.

Football Scoop was the first to report that Michigan was targeting former Notre Dame's top personnel executive, Dave Peloquin. He was with Notre Dame for 21 seasons, but left the Irish to focus on NIL — which is where this could be great for Michigan.

The current expectation is that Michigan is going to hire Dave Peloquin as its general manager, sources tell @CBSSports.



Peloquin, whom @JohnDBrice1 had reported as a target, has been working in a GM role at agency Athletes First. Before that, worked at Notre Dame for 21 years. pic.twitter.com/A7pXoixZES — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 19, 2026

Athletes First

Peloquin currently holds the position of GM at the agency, Athletes First.

He’s spent the better part of a year heading the collegiate division ofAthletes First‘s College Representation Division, which focuses on guiding athletes to the NFL while being compensated appropriately along the way.

After leaving Notre Dame, Peloquin has really focused on the NIL side of things. The Wolverines were slow to get moving in the new era of college football — especially under Jim Harbaugh. Sherrone Moore did a much better job on that side, and it appears that Kyle Whittingham is going to do the same.

Peloquin's relation to Michigan

According to Football Scoop:

"Peloquin and Wolverines star running backs coach Tony Alford worked hand-in-hand together at Notre Dame, where Alford was consistently the Fighting Irish's top recruiter and Peloquin had then risen to the role of director of player personnel -- before even the concept of a collegiate general manager existed.

"Further, Peloquin helped recruit Tyler Stockton from New Jersey prep powerhouse The Hun School to Notre Dame; Stockton was hired by the Whittingham & Co. as Michigan's new safeties coaches. He's a multi-time Broyles Award nominee and a former AFCA 35-under-35 honoree.

"Finally, Michigan's newest on-field staff addition -- defensive line coach Larry Black -- is a former Peloquin colleague from their shared season together in South Bend, Indiana, in 2018, as Black was a key cog on then-defensive coordinator Clark Lea's Fighting Irish defensive staff. "

Not only does Peloquin have a great background, but he has strong ties to the staff and would be an instant asset for Michigan.