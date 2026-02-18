Recently Offered 4-Star QB Kamden Lopati is 'Definitely Interested' in Michigan

Michigan is back in the hunt to find its 2027 quarterback. The Wolverines had four-star Peter Bourque committed, but the No. 86 prospect in the nation decommitted on Tuesday night and he will now re-open his recruitment.

Since Bourque's decommitment, Michigan has gone out and offered both four-star QB Dane Weber and four-star signal caller Kamden Lopati.

Weber is uncommitted, but Lopati has been committed to Illinois since July. While he's been committed to the Illini, Lopati's recruitment has taken off. Since January, the Salt Lake City (UT) prospect has been offered by Duke, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Florida, and Michigan — which offered him officially on Tuesday night.

He's one of the top signal callers out there after having a sensational junior year, which resulted in 2,671 passing yards, 730 rushing yards, and 44 total touchdowns — 34 passing and 10 rushing. He completed 65% of his passes this season.

Lopati is the No. 149 prospect in the country and the 12th-ranked QB, per the Composite. While he is committed to Illinois, Lopati was honored to get the offer from the Maize and Blue.

"Honestly, getting an offer from Michigan was really cool and a huge honor," Lopati told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "Michigan is one of those programs with a lot of history and success. It made me take a step back and think about my options, even though I’m committed to Illinois. It’s always nice to know top programs are interested in you, but I’m still committed to Illinois right now.

Consistent communication between Michigan and Lopati

Michigan might be a 'new program' to Lopati, but the coaching staff isn't. Being from the heart of Utah, Lopati has already built a relationship with the new Michigan coaching staff. Both OC Jason Beck and QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. were recently in Salt Lake City to see the coveted prospect.

"Yes, there has been a consistent line of communication with the new coaching staff," said Lopati. "Once coach Beck and coach Detmer made a home visit, things really picked up. Coach Beck and Coach Detmer have been super involved with me and my parents and made an effort to get to know me as a player and as a person. I really appreciate how they’ve stayed in touch, and I’ve had some great conversations with them. They’re definitely a staff I respect a lot."

With having that relationship with the coaching staff, Lopati has interest in Michigan and he's looking into visiting the Wolverines. Lopati is focusing on high school right now, but he is open to exploring his options on the table.

"I’m definitely interested in Michigan, it’s a top program, so you can’t ignore that," Lopati said of the Wolverines. "I’ve talked about maybe visiting, but nothing’s set in stone yet. I want to focus on my schooling right now, but I’m open to exploring my options and seeing what they have to offer."

What to know about Lopati

I asked Lopati what Michigan fans should know about him. It's simple. He's a simple kid and prides himself on being a leader on and off the field. Whichever team Lopati ends up playing for in college — he's going to do whatever it takes to help his team win.

"I’m a simple kid who loves horses, loves the outdoors, who loves being with my family," said Lopati. "I work hard, I’m always looking to get better and push my teammates. I pride myself on being a leader on and off the field. I’m someone who wants to make an impact right away and do whatever it takes to help my team win."

As far as a scouting report, you can see 247Sports' scouting report on Lopati below:

"Lopati is one of the top quarterbacks in the national ’27 class. He has a linebacker build but is all quarterback and one of the best pure throwers in the region. For his size, he moves well and shows some real dual-threat ability. Threw for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore with just four interceptions and does a nice job protecting the football, while still taking his shots in the vertical passing game.

"Moves well in the pocket and shows the quickness to get outside and elude the rush and throws very well on the run. He’s a zone read threat and had over 600 rushing yards last season and is tough to bring down in the open field because of his size and strength. His arm talent is what jumps out and what separates him. He can throw the deeper outs and posts on a rope and the ball jumps out of his hand.

"Want to see him continue to improve his ability to process the game and be quicker with his reads but with two more years to develop, it’s exciting to see where his game will be at by the time he’s ready for college."