Michigan Football to Hire New Defensive Tackles Coach From SEC School

Last week, Michigan football lost defensive line coach Lou Esposito as he was hired by the Baltimore Ravens to join new head coach and former Wolverine defensive coordinator Jesse Minter on his staff.

However, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham didn't take much time to fill the loss, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that the Wolverines are expected to hire Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black to coach the team's defensive tackles.

Sources: Michigan is expected to hire Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black as the school’s new defensive tackles coach. Black just completed his third year at Vanderbilt and had been elevated to co-defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/PxeggZcNJ1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 14, 2026

Black, as Thamel noted, just completed his third season at Vanderbilt and had been elevated to co-defensive coordinator.

He joins Michigan EDGE coach/run game coordinator Lewis Powell as a coach who will have a direct hand in the development of the Wolverines' defensive line.

Black's coaching career

Black joined the Commodores staff in 2022 and was elevated to the to defensive run game coordinator in 2025.

He played a big part in helping Vanderbilt's turnaround as a program over the past few seasons, including in 2025 when the team completed its first 10-win season in program history.

Black helped lead a defensive unit that ranked 20th in college football against the run while allowing just over 113 yards per game on the ground.

In 2024, Black's unit played a key role in Vanderbilt producing its first winning season and bowl victory in over a decade at the time. The group saw improvement in nearly every category, with the Commodores rushing defense improving from 104th to 52nd in the nation from 2023 to the 2024 season, while sacks improved from 101st to 64th in the nation.

Prior to joining Vanderbilt's staff, Black coached at Toledo for three seasons (2019-21) where he coached multiple All-MAC selections on defense.

Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black and Vanderbilt defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor (96) celebrate Sydnor's second-half fumble recovery during their game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2018, Black was a graduate assistant with Notre Dame. He began his coaching career in 2015 as the defensive line coach at Carthage College before becoming a graduate assistant with Toledo in 2016 and 2017.

Black played college football at Indiana, where he was a defensive tackle for the Hoosiers from 2009-13.