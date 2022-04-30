VIDEO: Taylor Lewan's Hilarious Reaction To Hassan Haskins Draft

Taylor Lewan is excited to link up with another fellow Wolverine in Tennessee, showing his gratitude to his current head coach in the most hilarious way possible.

It would be understandable if Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was sour on drafting former Wolverine, Hassan Haskins. Afterall, Haskins torched Ohio State - Vrabel's alma mater - for a whopping total of five touchdowns as the Wolverines knocked off the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor by a score of 42-27.

Fortunately for the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel didn't let whatever bitterness he might hold towards Haskins rob him of his better judgement. During the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, the Titans selected Haskins with the No. 131 overall pick. The pick led current Titan and former Michigan Wolverine, Taylor Lewan, to post a hilarious video to his twitter account - thanking his head coach for looking beyond the game in November.

If his colligate career is any indication of what he can do at the next level, Hassan Haskins might end up being one of the biggest steals of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As Michigan's leading rusher in 2021, Haskins made a name for himself by his elite athleticism and physicality. When he wasn't hurdling helpless defenders in the open field, Haskins could often be found dragging defenders along between the tackles for several yards after contact. It is this unique combination of speed, power and athleticism that ultimately led to Haskins being selected in the fourth round, No. 131 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Here are some of Hassan Haskins' top accomplishments at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoblue.com.

At Michigan

• 2021 All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association (second team) and the Associated Press (third team)

• Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (consensus first team, 2021; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2019)

• Voted an alternate captain by his teammates (2021)

• Three-year letterman (2018-19-20)

• Has appeared in 37 career games, including 33 contests at running back

• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 29, 2021)

• Made 22 starting assignments in the backfield



Senior (2021)

• Started all 14 games at running back; led the team with 270 carries totaling 1,327 yards for a program season-record 20 touchdowns and added 18 receptions for 131 yards to earn his fourth varsity letter

• All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association (second team) and the Associated Press (third team)

• Consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection

• Received the following Player of the Week honors after his performance against Ohio State: Big Ten Offensive, Walter Camp, Maxwell, Rose Bowl Game Offensive, and College Football Performance Award

• On four occasions, shared Offensive Player of the Week honors after his performances against Washington, Rutgers, Indiana, at Nebraska

• Earned Hard Hat Player of the Week for his performance against Northwestern

• Started against Western Michigan (Sept. 4) and totaled 70 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown

• Racked up a career-high 155 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown starting out of the backfield against Washington (Sept. 11)

• Totaled 56 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a start against Northern Illinois (Sept. 18)

• In a start against Rutgers (Sept. 25), carried 21 times for 41 yards with two touchdowns

• Carried 19 times in a start at Wisconsin (Oct. 2), totaling 47 yards on the ground with a six-yard reception

• Racked up 123 rushing yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns at Nebraska (Oct. 9)

• Led the team with 23 carries against Northwestern (Oct. 23) with 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns

• Led the team with 59 yards on 14 carries at Michigan State (Oct. 30) and caught two passes

• Produced career numbers in a start against Indiana (Nov. 6) with 27 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown, adding a 20-yard catch

• Racked up over 200 all-purpose yards at Penn State (Nov. 13), rushing a career-high 31 times for 156 yards with 45 yards receiving

• Produced two touchdowns and 78 yards on 20 carries at Michigan (Nov. 20)

• Racked up 169 yards on 28 carries and tied a Michigan record with five rushing touchdowns against Ohio State (Nov. 27)

• Carried 17 times for 56 yards with two touchdowns against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game (Dec. 4), adding three receptions for 22 yards

• Started and carried nine times for 39 yards with 15 yards receiving against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31)