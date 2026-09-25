Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Preview and Staff Predictions

Big Ten play begins on Saturday and Michigan will be challenged in its opener. The Wolverines will get 3-0 Iowa in the Big House, and the Hawkeyes will bring in a top-rated defense in the country.

Iowa has the No. 1 defense, but we don't know a ton about the Hawkeyes just yet. Iowa has faced one Power Four school this season, and it needed a game-winning field goal to beat Iowa State 16-13. The Hawkeyes killed both Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa this season, but can Iowa's offense take on a top 10 defense?

Saturday will mark quarterback Hank Brown's first road start and it comes at a tough venue. The Big House will be rocking and Michigan's edge rushers will look to wreak havoc. To make matters worse, Iowa may not have star running back Kamari Moulton for the game. He didn't play in Week 3 and he's questionable for the game against Michigan.

As for Michigan, the Wolverines have some injury concerns of their own. Dom Nichols, Andrew Sprague, and Zeke Berry are all questionable to play. But the light is going to be on Bryce Underwood to see if he can continue to improve.

From Week 1 to Week 3, Underwood has made an improvement and this might be the toughest defense he faces all season. Getting the run game established and allowing Underwood to get comfortable early will be key.

Here's what Michigan on SI thinks will happen.

Trent Knoop

It's hard to imagine this game being anything but an old-fashioned Big Ten football game. Points are going to be hard to come by, punting is going to matter, and winning the turnover battle is going to make or break what happens on Saturday.

Iowa has been good this season, but it hasn't faced anyone with a pulse. Michigan has a statement win against Oklahoma — even if the Sooners struggled with New Mexico last weekend. Michigan's defense is too good to let Iowa walk up and down the field on it.

But don't expect the Wolverines to look overly explosive, either. Look for this game to look similar to the Sooners game and Michigan pulls out a win.

Final score: Michigan 17, Iowa 10

Justice Steiner

I still think Michigan is still a hard team to get a read on. Last week, we saw two different versions of the Wolverines, with a slow start and impressive finish. If UofM continues to find ways for Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan to get the ball in their hands, I think they will take care of the Hawkeyes.

I don’t have many concerns about Michigan’s defense going into this game. The Maize and Blue have looked good on that side of the ball, especially up front. It just comes down to the offense maintaining its momentum from the second half of last week’s game and not putting the defense in unfavorable situations.

Final score: Michigan 24, Iowa 17

Lucas Reimink

Michigan will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in their Big Ten opener. Both teams are ranked in the top 20 and feature great defenses. Iowa’s box scores look impressive, but they've only played one Power Four team thus far and it was what I believe is a bottom half of the Big 12 type team in Iowa State.

They won that game 16-13 at home, and will now play the Michigan Wolverines on the road. I think Michigan’s defense will do a really good job of containing Iowa’s offense, and their offense will find just enough success to win this game.

Final score: Michigan 20, Iowa 13

Jacob Westendorf

Punters rejoice!

If you’re looking for offensive fireworks, you'll likely be disappointed. This game is ripe to be an old school Big Ten slobber knocker. In games like that, mistakes will be devastating. I expect Michigan to focus on playing clean, and their dominant defense to suffocate Iowa’s offense.

Final score: Michigan 17, Iowa 13

Ethan Niewoehner

Michigan didn't score 20 points in their first two games, and they won't here. Nothing on paper suggests anything but a bruising defensive matchup, and the difference is going to be provided by Michigan's superior offense as the defenses essentially cancel out.

Final score: Michigan 19, Iowa 13

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage