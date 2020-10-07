Dynamic RB Chris Evans Is Back With A Calming Veteran Presence

Unlike last year, Michigan will have the opportunity to use Chris Evans on the field both as a passer and a runner, and that reality has U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh excited for what 2020 may hold.

With what is now a crowded running back room, it would be different for most running backs to distinguish themselves, but Evans has done so not strictly from a talent standpoint but also based on what he brings to the team as a calming veteran presence.

"I think Chris has answered a lot of those questions, kind of from his perspective," Harbaugh said. "I can only speak to really how he's been since he's been back, and he's been outstanding. Total pro, really the leader of the group. It's what you expect. A guy who has played a lot of football. He's been around a lot of different schemes and teams and he knows what it means to be a good teammate. He knows how to lead. He's doing all those things that you would hope and expect for a guy like that to do. He's always imparting wise words."

During his first three seasons at Michigan, Evans logged 16 touchdowns and was a factor both on the ground but in the passing game as well. Over that time, Evans has also matured from a leadership perspective given that he had to work his way back onto the team. But with that all behind him, Evans is providing a crucial element of guidance and direction for some younger Wolverines.

"We kind of joke with him about being old because he just had a birthday," Harbaugh said. "I think he turned 23, which makes him, you know, he's like the grandfather of the group, but the cool thing about it is with that age has really come a lot of wisdom. He's just a tremendous leader for the young guys, and it's great because they look to him and they want to see how do you do this or what do you do about that, and he's got the courage to let them know."

With Evans back in the lineup, Michigan's offense immediately becomes more dynamic. Evans' specialty is making plays in space, and that coalesces perfectly with what U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is trying to do. And since it sounds like Evans has bought in 100%, the 2020 season could be a special campaign for the fifth-year senior ball carrier.

