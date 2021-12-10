Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Howard, Woodson Become Targets of Misguided Fans Searching for Answers

    It's conspiracy theory season in East Lansing, and now some are calling for the receipts to make sure the fix wasn't in on the Heisman Trophy voting.
    Author:

    As the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines continue their preparation for No. 3 Georgia in the first round of the College Football Playoff, rival fans of the maize and blue are in full meltdown mode. 

    Whether it's Buckeyes claiming flu symptoms or Spartans decorating their homes in the most "little brother" way possible, it's clear that some folks are struggling with the fact that the Michigan Wolverines have officially returned to the national stage - and in a very big way. 

    The latest example of delusion comes in the form of a conspiracy theory, one that suggests Charles Woodson and Desmond Howard both conspired against Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III to keep him out of New York. You see, both Woodson and Howard have votes when it comes to selecting the Heisman finalists. This year's finalists include Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett and Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson. 

    Walker's absence from the invite list clearly pushed some of the poor souls in East Lansing over the edge.

    Read More

    juwan howard desmond howard
    Football

    Desmond Howard's Hilarious Response to Salty Spartans

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17321061_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Moody Makes History

    15 hours ago
    michigan banner
    Football

    Michigan Assistant Being Considered For Head Coaching Job

    20 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Another Reason Why Hassan Haskins Is The Man

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17244275_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Blake Corum's Savage Quote On 'Excuses'

    Dec 9, 2021
    juwan howard ronnie bell podcast
    Football

    Michigan vs. Georgia, Recruiting Wins, Fan Led Discussion

    Dec 8, 2021
    raylen wilson
    Recruiting

    Michigan Lands Fast, Athletic 2023 Linebacker

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17255893_168388427_lowres (1)
    Football

    Michigan Lands Behemoth Offensive Lineman

    Dec 8, 2021