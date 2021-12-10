Desmond Howard's Hilarious Response to Salty Spartans

It's conspiracy theory season in East Lansing, and now some are calling for the receipts to make sure the fix wasn't in on the Heisman Trophy voting.

As the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines continue their preparation for No. 3 Georgia in the first round of the College Football Playoff, rival fans of the maize and blue are in full meltdown mode.

Whether it's Buckeyes claiming flu symptoms or Spartans decorating their homes in the most "little brother" way possible, it's clear that some folks are struggling with the fact that the Michigan Wolverines have officially returned to the national stage - and in a very big way.

The latest example of delusion comes in the form of a conspiracy theory, one that suggests Charles Woodson and Desmond Howard both conspired against Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III to keep him out of New York. You see, both Woodson and Howard have votes when it comes to selecting the Heisman finalists. This year's finalists include Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett and Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson.

Walker's absence from the invite list clearly pushed some of the poor souls in East Lansing over the edge.