Major Contributor Out For Michigan This Weekend

BrandonBrown

Earlier in the week, Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Aidan Hutchinson's injury would require surgery and that his 2020 season is likely over. Now, Wolverine Digest has learned that Michigan will also be without Kwity Paye this weekend as well.

Paye was dinged up against the Hoosiers as was Hutchinson with what looked like a groin or hip injury. He played 59 of 94 snaps, but could not get back to game ready throughout the course of the week. 

Expectations are that Carlo Kemp will bump out to the anchor position normally occupied by Hutchinson with Taylor Upshaw starting at the other end position. Gabe Newburg will pack up Kemp, while Luiji Vilain backs up Upshaw. Christopher Hinton, Donovan Jeter and Julius Welschof will eat up the bulk of the snaps on the interior with Jess Speight and Mazi Smith sprinkled in as well.

Luckily, everyone mentioned above has earned meaningful snaps already this year. Newburg only played 12 snaps last week but he did some nice things. Welschof has gotten into the backfield to record a sack this year and Upshaw has flashed the athleticism and burst to potentially make some plays on Saturday.

Losing Hutchinson and Paye is obviously never good, but Wisconsin has one of the best offensive lines in the country. It's going to be a very tall task for Michigan's backups on Saturday. Wisconsin isn't as talented in the backfield as years past, but Shaun Nua and his unit definitely have their work cut out for them.

Football

