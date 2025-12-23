Michigan football coaching search panic meter
It has been nearly two weeks since it was announced that the Michigan Wolverines and Sherrone Moore would be parting ways. A lot of news and reports have come out since the firing, but not a whole lot has changed.
Quick Summary Since the Firing
There have been a lot of different reports. Originally, it was that Michigan knew they were going to do this and had a head coach ready to hire, that turned out to be false.
Then, Kalen DeBoer of Alabama was a lock to come to Ann Arbor, but after the Crimson Tide defeated Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, that has become nearly impossible.
After DeBoer, Kenny Dillingham seemed to be the favorite to be at the helm for the Wolverines in 2026. Well, he signed a contract extension with Arizona State, taking him off the table.
It has been a roller coaster of emotions. If one thing is for certain, no one really knows for sure who is going to be the next head coach in Ann Arbor.
Potential Targets
Yes, we just said no one knows who will be next. However, there seem to be at least two very likely candidates as it stands right now.
The first being Jeff Brohm, the current head coach of the Louisville Cardinals. In three years, he has posted a 27-12 overall record and a 16-8 record in conference play. Prior to that, he had a six-year stint with Purdue. In his final year with the Boilermakers, he guided the squad to the Big Ten Championship game, where they fell to Michigan.
Early in his career, he started as a quarterbacks coach. If hired, Brohm could hopefully aid in speeding up the development process of star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Interim head coach Biff Poggi seems to be the other option being considered. In a press conference on Monday, he said he has been interviewed and is being considered for the job. He emphasized the fact he is interested in the position and seems he would take it if it is offered.
Poggi has served as the associate head coach on two different occasions, from 2021-22 and 2025. In between, he was the head coach at Charlotte, posting a 6-16 overall record.
Panic Meter Ranking
Score out of 10 : 7.5
We can pretend that this isn’t that bad of a situation, but it really is. If the Wolverines strike out on Brohm, it doesn’t seem like there is a can’t-miss, great hire.
For Poggi, he is very likable and easy to cheer for. But this is Michigan, a premier college football coaching job. The Wolverines should be able to pull the best of the best, like the Jim Harbaugh hire.
How many Power Four schools would offer Poggi a head coaching job today? None. We saw how the internal hire went with Moore and I think it is time Michigan goes and finds a guy. A perfect example is Alabama getting DeBoer when Nick Saban retired rather than hiring internally.
Also, any internal hire is still somewhat linked to all of this mess that has happened. An external hire feels more like a clean slate.
Regardless, time is running out and Michigan needs to find its guy before the transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2.
