The Kings Of College Football: Will We See A Change Of Guard In 2021?

There's still plenty of football left to be played, but the 2021 college football season might finally provide the type of parity fans have been looking for.

It's crazy to think that we've already reached the halfway point of the 2021 College Football regular season, but here we are. Six weeks down, six weeks to go - and A LOT of football left to be played.

The 2021 season marked the return of fans to stadiums across the country following the oddity of the 2020 pandemic season. In return, college football has rewarded college football fans with a thrilling six weeks of football - including massive upsets and shakeups within the AP top 25.

In fact, this is the first time since Oct. 12, 2014 that neither Alabama, Clemson, or Ohio State have been situated within the AP top four.

Now before college football fans start to prepare for a change of guard at the top of the college football mountain, there's a couple of things you should know.

Sure, the Crimson Tide, the Tigers and the Buckeyes may all be on the outside looking in when it comes to the AP top four - but they're certainly far from being cakewalk opponents. In spite of early season losses, No. 5 Alabama (5-1) and No. 6 Ohio State (5-1) are still very much in the national title hunt. Speaking of that magical 2014 season where the three juggernauts were nowhere to be found within the AP top four, does anyone remember how that all worked itself out? It ended with the Alabama and Ohio State in the national championship game - and the Buckeyes claiming the first ever College Football Playoff national championship. Not necessarily the type of 'parity' most college football fans are looking for in 2021.

So while the majority of college football fans hoping for a shakeup still have a long road ahead, I think most would tell you that the results so far have been phenomenal - unless of course you're from Columbus, Clemson or Tuscaloosa.