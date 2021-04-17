WATCH: For Michigan, The Quarterback Battle Is Far From Over

With fall camp on the horizon, the quarterback battle at Michigan is about to become very interesting.

A new challenger will enter the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor this fall as Texas Tech transfer quarterback Alan Bowman is set to arrive on campus.

Not only will Bowman be bringing a lot of talent with him to Michigan, he will also be bringing a lot of experience - something that is currently lacking in the quarterback room at Michigan.

During his three seasons in Lubbock, Bowman suffered multiple injuries that prevented him from fully hitting his stride - but was still extremely productive when healthy. After winning the starting job during his freshman year in 2018, Bowman went off against the Houston Cougars - completing 43-of-59 passes for 605 yards with five touchdowns in a 63–49 win. Bowman's performance that day set a new Big 12 record for passing yards in a single game by a true freshman, a record that still stands today.

In spite of battling a string of injuries, Bowman finished his freshman year with 227 completions out of 327 attempts for 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. For a comparison, his 227 single-season completions would have put him 5th all-time at the University of Michigan and his 2,638 single-season passing yards would have put him at No. 8 all-time - just ahead of Tom Brady.

In total, Bowman's three-year career numbers at Texas Tech included a completion percentage of 67 percent on 713 attempts, 5,260 yards (7.4 per attempt), 33 touchdowns and a QBR of 139.5.

You can see some of his highlights at Texas Tech below:

Given all of his experience and all that he has accomplished at the collegiate level, it's safe to say that the quarterback battle at Michigan is far from over.