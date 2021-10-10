AP Poll: Michigan Rises, Big Ten Makes College Football History

    • October 10, 2021
    AP Poll: Michigan Rises, The Big Ten Conference Makes College Football History

    The Michigan Wolverines continued to roll on Saturday in Lincoln, while the Big Ten conference is asserting itself as the most dominant conference in all of college football.
    Thanks to a big weekend full of upsets, the Big Ten conference made history on Sunday - becoming the first conference in college football history to have five teams in the AP Top 10. 

    Leading the way is No. 2 Iowa, fresh off of a massive home win against No. 8 Penn State on Saturday night. Joining the Hawkeyes within the top 10 is No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State. 

    Locally, both major college football programs in the state of Michigan are a perfect 6-0 and planted within the AP Top 10. Given the heated rivalry that already exists between Michigan and Michigan State, the potential Top 10 matchup in East Lansing would be the first time since 1961 that both teams met while ranked in the Top 10.  

    Unless something drastic changes, the Oct. 30 matchup between the Wolverines and the Spartans figures to be an all out war for the Paul Bunyan trophy.

