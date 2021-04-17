LISTEN: Ep. 8: The Basketball Roster, Matt Dudek's Departure, The Xavier Worthy Situation
Several developments took place over the last two days involving both basketball and football.
Wednesday evening and Thursday were big news days for Michigan athletics so we used today's episode to catch up on everything that happened. Another player is in the transfer portal, Jim Harbaugh's recruiting staff is changing in a big way following the resignation of Matt Dudek and what the hell happened with Xavier Worthy? All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.