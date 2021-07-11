Harbaugh Makes Major Addition To Staff

Entering his seventh season as head coach of the Michigan Wovlerines, Jim Harbaugh has spent much of the off-season rebuilding his coaching staff from top to bottom. Only two coaches - defensive line coach Shaun Nua and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis - remain in their roles from the 2020 season. With the addition of guys like Mike Hart, Steve Clinkscale and Ron Bellamy, Harbaugh has been able to assemble an impressive group as he prepares for another crucial year in Ann Arbor.

Just when it looked like the staff was finalized, it was announced on Saturday that Biff Poggi would be making his return to Michigan to join Harbaugh's staff as an associate head coach.

According to Poggi, his new role with Michigan will involve aiding in the development of young assistants and working directly with the offensive linemen.

In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Poggi opened up about his decision to return to Michigan. "It's a younger man's game," said Poggi. "This was a chance to go one last time on a really big stage, to a legendary program."

As far as his commitment to the University of Michigan is concerned, Poggi made clear that he hoped to remain in Ann Arbor for a long time. "I'm going to Michigan with the idea that I'm going to be there until I finish coaching," said Poggi. "I'll be there, I hope, as long as Jim is there and wants me to stay there. If he goes someplace else or doesn't want me to stay, then I'd look at other opportunities."

This will be the second time that Poggi has been part of Harbaugh's staff in Ann Arbor, previously serving as a special advisor and associate head coach to Harbaugh back in 2016. Poggi, 61, departed Ann Arbor after the 2016 season to become the head coach at St. Francis Academy (Md.), eventually turning the program into a national powerhouse.

With his return to Michigan, Poggi will be reunited with two of his former players at St. Francis - Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green.