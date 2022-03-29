Michigan Lands 2023 RB Prospect

The University of Michigan Football program added its seventh committment of the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

On an otherwise slow news day, the Michigan Wolverines added another big piece to their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star running back prospect, Benjamin Hall, announced his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday via his twitter account.

Hall, a 5-10, 225-pound product out of North Cobb High School (GA.) is an under the radar recruit - currently listed as the No. 48 running back and No. 72 overall prospect in the state of Georgia.

Michigan Football 2023 current commits: