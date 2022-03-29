Skip to main content

Michigan Lands 2023 RB Prospect

The University of Michigan Football program added its seventh committment of the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

On an otherwise slow news day, the Michigan Wolverines added another big piece to their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star running back prospect, Benjamin Hall, announced his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday via his twitter account. 

Hall, a 5-10, 225-pound product out of North Cobb High School (GA.) is an under the radar recruit - currently listed as the No. 48 running back and No. 72 overall prospect in the state of Georgia. 

Michigan Football 2023 current commits:

  • Raylen Wilson, LB: 6-2, 213 lbs
  • Cole Cabana, RB: 6-0, 180 lbs
  • Semaj Morgan, WR: 5-10, 175 lbs
  • Andrew Rappleyea, TE: 6-4, 215 lbs
  • Brooks Bahr, DL: 6-6, 270 lbs
  • Adam Samaha, K: 6-0, 170 lbs
Scroll to Continue

Read More

DSC_1846
Football

Michigan Lands 2023 RB Prospect

By Christopher Breiler54 seconds ago
USATSI_17972077
Football

'Putting Michigan On The Map': U-M Women Make History

By Christopher BreilerMar 27, 2022
john beilein
Basketball

John Beilein Loses A Bet

By Brandon BrownMar 26, 2022
michigan football
Football

Michigan Spring Game Information

By Brandon BrownMar 25, 2022
crisler
Basketball

NBA Legend Says He Wanted To Be A Wolverine

By Christopher BreilerMar 25, 2022
eli brooks
Basketball

Michigan's Season Is Done

By Brandon BrownMar 24, 2022
jay wright hunter dickinson
Basketball

Michigan Basketball In The Sweet 16, Spring Football, Spring Game Approaching

By Brandon BrownMar 24, 2022
devante jones
Basketball

The Latest On DeVante' Jones' Status

By Brandon BrownMar 23, 2022